Omagh Minors girls heading to Armagh

ULSTER LADIES MINOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

THE long wait for Omagh minors will come to an end on Sunday when they travel to Lurgan to meet Clann Eireann in the first round of the Ulster Club Championship.

The Tyrone Championship ended in July with the St Enda’s winning the title and they backed that up with the league to seal the double. However three long months have passed since and captain Emma McCrossan is preparing for what will be a massive test this weekend

“ They have a good reputation and it will be a good battle but we are excited for it and can’t wait. This group of girls coming up have had mixed fortunes, we have won leagues lost a championship and the opposite way about, yet there’s a great buzz. ”

“ Some of the girls have had a good run with the Under 16s and the rest stepped up to the seniors so they have seen plenty of action since the Minors finished up.”

St Enda’s claimed their first grade one success at minor level in 2023 and have built on that with a league title last year and the double this term. It’s a solid group with new faces to the fore. The likes of Niamh Doyle and Emma Owens Duddy have come in and despite their youth have impressed their captain.

McCrossan stated: “They are still under 16 and are class players. Emma came late into the squad for the league but was one of our star players in the championship.”

Experience will also be important against the Armagh champions. St Enda’s also possess that trait in abundance with leaders across the pitch. McCrossan herself has been a regular with the seniors, alongside Tori McMullan, the free scoring Emer Cunningham, Clodagh McCanny and Ciara McGinn.

This talented Omagh squad are managed by the McGinn brothers, Tony and Barry, who will be confident their charges can shine on their trip to the Orchard County.