Omagh Reserves edge out Killyclogher to take Championship title

Omagh 2-17 Killyclogher 1-14

OMAGH St Enda’s clinched the Senior Reserve Championship title in Loughmacrory on Sunday with a thrilling derby victory over Killyclogher.

The St Enda’s hit the ground running, reeling off three back-to-back two-pointers in a blistering start, Adam Groogan landing two and Tom Donaghy the other. Donaghy was everywhere in the opening stages – contributing to a determined defensive effort while also getting on the scoresheet.

Killyclogher, however, steadily chipped away at the early four-point deficit. Despite Donaghy making a crucial block to prevent a certain goal, St Mary’s reduced the margin with quick points from Mattie Howe and Lochlin Meenan.

The game’s first flashpoint came just before the interval when Meenan was shown a straight red card after a high-knee challenge followed by a shove on Groogan, leaving Killyclogher with 14 men.

Remarkably, the second half began with St Mary’s seizing the initiative.

Oran Toal blasted an unstoppable goal past Niall McCrory and further scores from Howe and Nathan O’Neill put them ahead for the first time.

Omagh’s response was swift and decisive. Antain McGinn produced a moment of class, chipping the ball over keeper Tiernan McNamee for a superb goal that restored their lead midway through the half. The sides continued to trade points in a tense spell, including a two-point free from Toal after Donaghy was booked.

With the game still in the balance entering injury time, Omagh delivered the killer blow. Dan Haigney broke through to fire in a late goal, sealing victory and crowning them 2025 Reserve Champions.

Scorers