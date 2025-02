Memories came flooding back of battles won, lost and argued over when the Omagh St Enda’s Minor Championship winning team of 1965 came together for a special reunion function organised by the club at Caife 32 last Friday to mark sixty years since that triumph over Derrylaughan in the Final.

Also in attendance to the delight of everyone was the actual trophy they won, known as the Philadelphia Cup, kindly provided by the An Charraig Mhor Club for the occasion.

It helped make the recollection all the better and there was the odd tear in the eye as players from the side that claimed the minor title got to hold the same trophy again.

Advertisement

Sadly some of the squad have passed to their eternal reward and Club President Paddy McMahon, a member of that side, ensured they were remembered at what was an enjoyable function organised as part of the club’s “Marking Our Past” series events.

Paddy also spoke about the contribution Jackie Livingston and Brother Ennis made to the team.

There was two hours of laughs and memories served up as the players recalled the battles with the likes of Derrylaughan in the final, and the semi-final with the then defending champions Leckpatrick.

Remarkably almost a dozen players from this squad came from Gortmore Park in the town and most of the side played hurling for a Tyrone minor hurling side that also won an Ulster title.