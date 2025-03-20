Omagh St Enda’s to launch Strategic Plan

PLANS for the future development of Omagh St Enda’s will be unveiled to members this Friday night as the club’s new strategic plan is launched.

Officials have chosen the feast of St Enda as they start the next step in the future progress of the club.

Work, under the guidance of Strabane man Ger O’Connor (now living in Dublin), began over a year ago and this intensified over the past six months with all facets of the progressive club involved through the development of the plan, with various meetings with the membership and programme leads.

Six main topics are highlighted including club structures, community, coaching, PR, fundraising and facilities.

Detailing a second training ground facility and a potential new gym at O’Neill’s Healy Park are high on the priority list although the document is filled with exciting initiatives.

“Everything is doable,” stated Club Chairman Conor Sally. “ A look around the club will see so much already happening. We have projects up and running that were identified from our initial meetings but the likes of additional playing space and a new gym are priorities that will take money. But the plan outlined move in that direction too.”

Further improvements at St Patrick’s Park are ongoing while a new lift will be installed shortly at the clubrooms. Aspects such as health and well being and coaching development have stepped up already this year.

Mr Sally stated that over fifty percent of the club adult membership contributed to the plan that he hopes will give the club a clear vision for the future.

“I hope that with the developments and improvements in our plan we can continue over the coming years to effectively serve our members, supporters and the community that sustains us.”

Others to make notable contributions include vice-chairman Joe McMahon, Ciaran McDaid, Ciaran Keyes, Mark Gormley, Nicola Canavan, Kieran McCarney, Declan McGirr, Paddy Hunter and Martin Lynch.

Conor Lenaghan’s expertise in the design process was also key to the quality of the document.

Mr Sally continued: “This is a live working plan, it can’t just sit on the shelf and be a tick boxing exercise to say we have a plan and that’s that. We already have things moving with so much including a working group looking additional pitch and training space here. We hope to have news on that, on Club Omagh and many other projects shortly.”

The Omagh St Enda’s new strategic plan will be launched on Friday night at 7.30pm. All players, coaches and members are invited to attend and the event will also feature senior football presentations for 2024 and a chance to register as a member of the club or join Club Omagh.

Those attending are also encouraged to visit the 1948 Room which has a series of historic photos on show.