Omagh to host first MMA event in St Enda’s Hall

OMAGH will host its first ever mixed martial arts event this weekend, with over 700 fans expected to travel from across Ireland to witness the town’s inaugural MMA show, Virtus, at Healy Park’s St Enda’s Hall.

Fight fans from across the country will pay up to see a fantastic night of competitive combat, including Omagh MMA fighter Damien McKenna take on SBG’s Carlos Ibanez Aguayo in the main event.

The Omagh man, who has twice represented Ireland at international level, is ranked as one of the best Irish featherweights competing across the UK and Ireland circuit. However, having moved up to lightweight for this fight, McKenna will find himself in uncharted territory on Saturday night.

Aguayo recently moved to Ireland from Spain to train at John Kavanagh’s SBG in Dublin.

With a record of 14-6, Aguayo has, also, represented Spain at international level, and no doubt has the pedigree and size to make him one of McKenna’s toughest opponents to date.

The co-main event will feature another local MMA fighter, Fintona’s Callan Peace.

Peace, the reigning BMF Middleweight Champion, will take on the only male Irish fighter to medal at the recent World Championships when he steps in against Paul Buckley from MMA Cork. Buckley is ranked one of the best in the world, with his only recent lose coming at the hands of a current world champion.

Excitingly, the event will also play host to the first rounds of the first every ‘Flyweight Grand Prix’ held in Ireland, and will feature four of the best flyweights from the UK and Ireland, including Gary Rooney from Dublin, Ciaran Coogan from Belfast, Pierce Cunningham from Magherafelt and Lee Ferguson who travels over from Glasgow.

Nine of the 21 fights on the night will feature local combatants, beginning with local prospect Morgan Clements who opens the show at 5pm.