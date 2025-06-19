Omagh Town set for return to adult game

THE name of Omagh Town FC will return to the ranks of adult football next season after the club’s application to join the Fermanagh and Western League was accepted at last evening’s annual meeting.

Twenty years on since the original club pulled down the shutters at St Julian’s Road, Omagh Town will again be very much back in business when they compete in Division Three of the local junior league in the 2025-26 season.

Admittedly it’s a far cry from the heady days when Town won the Budweiser Cup in 1991 or were competing at the top end of the Irish League, however, those behind the fledgling club will feel it’s another significant staging post in their ultimate ambition to bring senior soccer back to the town of Omagh.

Following Wednesday evening’s F&W meeting, a club spokesman said it was “a huge step forward” for the club.

“We are absolutely delighted to officially announce that Omagh Town FC First Team has been accepted into the Fermanagh & Western Football League for the upcoming season!” he said .

“This is a huge step forward for our club, and we want to thank everyone who has supported us on this journey so far. From our players and coaches to our volunteers and supporters — this is your achievement too.

“We can’t wait to represent Omagh on the pitch and bring pride to our community. Here’s to a new chapter filled with passion, commitment, and exciting football ahead.”

