Omagh Town to host fundraising ‘Classic’

THE reformed Omagh Town Football Club is holding a fundraising Golf Classic at Omagh Golf Club on Friday.

Money raised from the event will go towards the club’s continued development. Since its formation in 2024, Omagh Town teams have competed in the Brendan Keogh Youth League as well as various other youth competitions and later this month its first adult side will make its debut in the Fermanagh and Western Football League third division.

There are a wealth of prizes on offer during the Golf Classix with Garmin watches, golf clubs, clothing and other items every keen golfer needs up for grabs on what promises to be a fun-filled day on the Dublin Road fairways.

Alongside the green fees, participants will have a meal included in their entry which costs £200 per team of four.

To register contact Declan on 07894330996 or email omaghtownfc@gmail.com.