Omagh triathletes out in force at Eskragh Lough

ONLY up the road from Omagh, Ireland’s finest athletes lined up to compete in the Irish Middle Distance Championship race based around Eskragh Lough outside Dungannon.

The day began early with a 1.9km swim in Eskragh Lough. The rolling start took the athletes on an anticlockwise swim consisting of two laps, after which they exited the water and enter transition.

From here, they stripped off the wetsuits and donned their helmets for the 90km cycle. The fast, relatively flat route is one designed for PB’s and top speeds. This consists of an 8-9 mile stretch that the athletes go out and back three times to make up the distance.

Upon completion, the competitors head back to transition and lace up their runners for the half-marathon that finishes every middle distance race. The 21.1 km run is made up of three times out-and-back to take the athletes to the finish line by the lough.

Omagh Triathlon Club results: Damian O’Hagan – 04.36.31. Stephen McKenna – 04.45.31. Eddie Molloy – 04.52.09. Michael Holland – 04.54.03. Brian Gordon – 04.59.52. Martin Loughran – 05.02.09. Ciaran Breen – 05.05.57. Oliver McBride – 05.08.00. Seamus Arkinson – 05.16.19. Niamh Heaney – 05.16.19. Vinnie McAtee – 05.24.23. Mark Colhoun – 05.44.38. Gemma Skeath – 05.46.14. Maeve Holland – 06.09.39. Laura Colhoun – 06.15.33. Gerard Turbitt – 06.17.18. Ashley Donald – 06.21.03. Conor Eannetta – 06.40.59. Niall Curran – 06.57.04. Sharon Hurson – 07.52.37.

Congratulations to everyone who took part and especially to those who placed in their categories at this competitive event. Well done to Gerard who was once again crowned champion in his category, to Niamh and Stephen who finished second, and Seamus and Eddie who finished third.

In Roscommon, the return of the WeRunWild Famine Way Ultra Marathon took place with the one and only Justin Hamill once again testing his legs in the 105 miles run from Strokestown to Dublin. Starting on Saturday, the route took the runners along the banks of the river Liffey on a very warm weekend and Justin made it to Dublin in 28hrs 42mins 26secs.

Also racing that weekend was father and son duo, Michael and Conor Collins who completed the Hillsborough Half Marathon. The two men’s latest endeavour took them to County Down where they took on the 21.1km run based around Hillsborough Castle. The scenic course takes in views of Hillsborough Lake and the Hillsborough Castle Garden Grounds. Well done to Conor who completed the run in 1hr 47mins 48secs and Micky who ran a 1hr 49mins 49secs. Conor was also second in his category on the day.