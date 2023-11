An Charraig Mhor 1-9 Omagh 3-7

TWO second half goals plus a penalty save helped Omagh hold off a spirited An Charraig Mhor challenge in this keenly contested Under-14 Grade 3 Development decider at Dunmoyle.

Two goals within as many minutes around the middle of the last half had put Omagh in pole position before the Carmen boys rallied back with determination. Player-of-the-match recipient Sean Cunningham, St Enda’s keeper Ronan O’Neill(penalty save) and company, though, were able to withstand Saturday’s St Colmcille revival surge.

Advertisement

Scores were scarce in the opening quarter of the contest but Jacob Hassett and Dara Sheridan pointed for Omagh either side of an Eoin Daly goal for Carrickmore 12 minutes in. Aaron McElhone and Michael Gallagher tagged on St Colmcille points as well.

Omagh struck for the first of their three-pointers in the 17th minute when Ronan McAnulla finished coolly to the net. An Charraig Mhor, though, concluded the half on the front foot as Eoin Daly, Oisin McElhone and Ronan Hurson sent over scores to leave the St Colmcille’s leading at midway by 1-5 to 1-2. Eoin Conlon for Carrickmore and Omagh’s Charlie Brogan swapped points in the early phases of the second 30 minutes before the St Enda’s enjoyed a decisive purple patch in the play.

Daithi McGinn and Keelan Cunningham both netted in the 40th and 42nd minutes respectively to put the St Enda’s three in front. Keelan Cunningham clipped over the next two points as Omagh’s grasp on the match tightened. Jacob Hassett was also on target with a St Enda’s score for a six-point advantage passing the 50th minute mark.

An Charraig Mhor regrouped and a brace of points from the lively Eoin Daly gave them a platform back into the game. Aaron McElholm then reduced the gap to three but Jacob Hassett sent over an insurance point for the St Enda’s in the first minute of added time. The St Colmcille’s pushed forward with purpose and earned a penalty that produced a fine save from St Enda’s custodian Ronan O’Neill to still leave four points between the teams.

Play concluded very soon afterwards and both sides can take plaudits for the quality of football served up as the momentum ebbed and flowed during the course of an entertaining encounter.

SCORERS

Omagh

Advertisement

Keelan Cunningham 1-2, Jacob Hassett 0-3, Ronan McAnulla 1-0, Daithi McGinn 1-0, Dara Sheridan 0-1, Charlie Bogan 0-1

An Charraig Mhor

Eoin Daly 1-3, Aaron McElhone 0-2, Oisin McElhone 0-1, Eoin Conlon 0-1, Michael Gallagher 0-1, Ronan Hurson 0-1