Omagh win Minor Grade 4 League title

Omagh 3-10 Fintona 1-9
THREE goals in as many minutes at the start of the second half proved crucial for Omagh Minors as they claimed the Grade 4 League title with a 3-10 to 1-9 win over Fintona on Tuesday night
St Enda’s led by three points at the break but goals after the break from Daithi Mc Ginn, Pearce Clarke and Junior Fullen helped ease them clear.
They were able to keep their noses in front throughout the remainder of the contest despite a spirited Fintona fightback which saw points from Ryan Myers and a well worked Ryan Fee goal.
