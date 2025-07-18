BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Omagh win Minor Grade 4 League title

  • 18 July 2025
Omagh win Minor Grade 4 League title
The successful Omagh Minor side which won the Grade 4 League title.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 July 2025
Less than a minute

Omagh 3-10 Fintona 1-9

THREE goals in as many minutes at the start of the second half proved crucial for Omagh Minors as they claimed the Grade 4 League title with a 3-10 to 1-9 win over Fintona on Tuesday night

St Enda’s led by three points at the break but goals after the break from Daithi Mc Ginn, Pearce Clarke and Junior Fullen helped ease them clear.

Advertisement

They were able to keep their noses in front throughout the remainder of the contest despite a spirited Fintona fightback which saw points from Ryan Myers and a well worked Ryan Fee goal.

Related posts:

Red Hand Podcast: Tyrone Minors All-Ireland semi-final preview Killyclogher hosts Donnelly Cup PS tournament Red Hand Minors hold firm against the Rossies

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn