Omagh’s Harry receives the Sport NI Young Coach of the Year award

A MEMBER of Omagh Judo-Ka-Club has been named as the Sport NI SportMaker Young Coach of the Year. Twenty-two year old Judoka Harry Isaacs was awarded the accolade in recognition of the creativity, innovation and determination he brings as a young coach to supporting those he teaches.

Harry has been part of Omagh Judo-Ka Club since he was eight years old and is now using those years of experience to train the next generation.

After being surprised at a coaching session by Sport NI with his award, Harry said, “It feels great to win an award. It’s a good achievement.

“I like coaching as I want those I’m teaching to benefit from what I have taught them throughout the week. It’s showing from what they’re doing, especially when you see them being able to retain it for whenever they go into competitions.”

Harry attained his Level 1 in coaching and is also a club referee which he is now encouraging other members to undertake.

He was nominated by fellow coach Neil Byrne who said, “Me and Harry would have trained together first and then we went on to do coaching whilst Harry also went on to do refereeing.

“He is here every night and is always first through the door to make sure everything is safe for the children. He’s a great coach as he is friendly with all the children. He’s a great asset for the club.”

Russell Brown, Chairman of Northern Ireland Judo Federation added, “The award is for Harry himself, but because Harry is part of our family, part of our federation, we are all over the moon. He always ensures that everybody sees what is happening. He always goes round making sure everyone is safe and that they learn. He also ensures everyone is having fun and he is just a tremendous guy.”

Antoinette McKeown, Sport NI Chief Executive, also congratulated Harry on his award. Ms Mckeon said, “Harry’s love for coaching really comes across and that is why I’m delighted he has won this award.

“He gets alongside not just the youth but also the seniors at Omagh Judo-Ka Club to encourage, motivate and bring out the best in them.

“His dedication to being the first in and last out shows how selfless he is and is clearly an excellent role model”

. “Congratulations Harry – you are a SportMaker!”