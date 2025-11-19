Omagh’s performance was Bang’-on

OMAGH Accies produced their best performance of, not only this season, but arguably several of the most recent campaigns, when they brushed aside a Bangor side who had already won over title challengers, Enniskillen and Portadown. at the Thomas Mellon Playing Fields on Saturday.

Both sides went into the clash on the back of confidence-inspiring victories with Omagh winning 40-18 at home over CIYMS a week earlier, while Bangor secured a 39-27 triumph over then league leaders, Portadown.

But on Saturday, there was only one team in it as Omagh produced a slick and clinical performance that saw them scythe through Bangor on numerous occasions, while scoring different types of tries in the process.

As well as the backs division proving nimble and fleet of foot, the pack was dominant, powering through their Bangor counterparts time and again as they controlled the action all over the pitch.

The first half was as one sided as it comes. After a simple early penalty was surprisingly missed, Reece Braden, who finished the game with a hat-trick of tries, opened and closed the scoring in the first half, sandwiching an Andrew Catterson touchdown as the Accies led 21-0 at the break.

Bangor attempted to mount some resistance at the start of the second half when they scampered through on the right for an unconverted score, but that simply galvanised the home side, who responded in style.

Scott Ballantine raced in for an excellent score on the left, collecting a superbly telegraphed missed pass by Conor Watherson Spencer before Braden completed his hat-trick and Kiwi outhalf completed the scoring with a touchdown of his own before finishing the match with a perfect conversion record as Omagh sealed victory by 37 points.

The margin of the win could have been even greater with the Accies fudging a good chance in the first half as well as being held up in the second, but they will gladly take Saturday’s performance and result ahead of what is a hectic pre-Christmas schedule, starting on November 29th when they travel to Enniskillen in the semi-finals of the Junior Cup.

