Omagh’s treble bid still on after reaching second final

OMAGH Hockey Club’s bid for a clean sweep of trophies remains on track after the local ladies defeated Mossley 3-1 to reach the final of the Irish Hockey Trophy on Saturday.

Goals by Katie Ballantine, Laura White and Katie McDowell secured an impressive comeback victory which means Omagh will play two showpiece cup deciders before the end of the season.

Omagh will meet University of Galway in the Irish Trophy final some time in May but before that Nicola Clements’ team faces Mossley in the Senior One League Cup final at the end of March.

The ladies are also sitting second in Senior One and are well placed to win the league title. Thus far Omagh are unbeaten in all competitions, but, after watching her team come from behind against Mossley at the Glade, Clements insisted no one was looking any further than the next game.

“Look things are going really, really well for us and of course it’s a great achievement to reach the Irish Hockey Trophy final,” she admitted.

“But our mindset has been to focus on the next game and we’re not going to change that. Rainey is up next in the league and that will be a tough enough challenge in itself.

“That said there is no doubt this is a special group of players. They work hard, they have a never-say-die attitude and they always seem to find a way.”