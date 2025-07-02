O’Rourke delighted with the Red Hands display against Dublin

NEW horizons are now opened up for Tyrone whose brilliant win in Saturday’s All-Ireland Quarter Final has once more raised expectations that the climax of this 2025 season will see them as big contenders for Sam Maguire honours.

It was an impressive finale at Croke Park which earned the Red Hands a 0-23 to 0-16 win over Dublin in this last eight clash. Late scores highlighted Tyrone’s abilities, and now they will turn their focus to a block-buster All-Ireland semi-final clash against Kerry on the weekend of July 12/13.

Team manager, Malachy O’Rourke and the players were clearly very satisfied with the performance that saw them record a first championship victory against the Dubs since that famous day in 2008.

Hopes will be high that this season will end just as gloriously as the one 18 years ago. Whatever happens, though, the Red Hands are more than capable of maintaining the momentum generated by a statement win.

“It feels good. We came down here today expecting to put in a big performance and expecting to win the game. We’re just delighted to have got through the game,” said O’Rourke.

“The first half we were fairly cagey, we weren’t at our best. But we got in at half-time still leading by a point and felt that we could be better on the second half when I felt that our urgency all around the field was improved. Also in the first half, there were a number of unforced errors and they were able to turn us over.

” We weren’t as effective when they were attacking, so it was a case of put more pressure on the players further out the field and up our workrate.

“The way it worked out in the end was that we were more clinical in the second half. Dublin were coming back, but we felt that we would have plenty of energy and we pushed up stronger on their kick-outs. We were prepared to go to the final whistle and that was the attitude coming here.

“It was great then with Eoin McElholm and Ruairi Canavan coming on and kicking a couple of great scores as well. That gave us that bit of breathing space and we finished the game really strongly.

“All the boys were working really hard and it was just about throwing those lads in at any stage. Eoin with his pace was very good and Ruairi then with his movement. Both of them are very accurate as well.”

Tyrone’s win ensures that they are in the All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2021 when they, of course, went on to win the Sam Maguire Cup for a fourth time. Whether or not that glory is repeated remains to be seen, but there is no doubting the potential within this Red Hand squad.

There will be plenty of preparations at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey between now and Saturday week, as O’Rourke puts the players through their paces as they get set for the biggest game since those successes of 2021.

“Overall, I’m delighted. We had to use a number of different players this season, and a number of players have come in. But all the panel is working really hard and we’re more than happy to throw players in,” added the manager.

“The two pointers opened up for this and there’s no doubt that they had a big impact. Four two pointers was massive at that stage.

“The most pleasing thing of all was the bite and the fact that players were prepared to work really hard. In fairness to the boys, they have shown great application all year. We knew that they were working really hard in training and we felt that coming here today we were improving.

“We were more urgent all over the field and overall we’re just delighted to be in the last four. We were hoping to be there and now we’re going away having achieved that. To have the level headedness of Mattie Donnelly, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary is great. As well as that, the lads are great role models in the way that they have prepared and rubs off on the younger fellas coming through. It’s great that they are still able to do it and long may that continue.”