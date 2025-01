TYRONE 2-13 DERRY 1-9

MALACHY O’Rourke’s reign as Tyrone manager got off to a winning start on Saturday night as they saw off old rivals Derry in Omagh in the first league game played under the radical new rules of football.

A goal scrambled to the net by defender Peter Teague with ten minutes remaining helped to shift the momentum in the hosts favour after Derry turned around a four point half-time deficit to take the lead.

Two late scores from sub Eoin McElholm copperfastened the Red Hands triumph.

Ethan Doherty popped over the opener for the visitors before the Oak Leafers half-back Brendan Rogers wrote his name into ther history books, with the first official two pointer in the sixth minute, swinging over a fine score over from outside the new 40m arch.

Tyrone then settled to their task with Michael McKernan, debutant Ronan Cassidy (free) and Shea O’Hare all registering to draw them to within one.

Derry keeper Odhran Lynch in particular was strugging with the new kick-out rule, with Tyrone pressing up as he was compelled to go deep.

A lovely Darren McCurry point eased Tyrone ahead though the Edendork marker then coughed up a fine goal scoring opprotunity, firing into the side netting at the keeper’s near post.

Lynch then produced a terrific save when he got a block to divert Brian Kennedy’s piledriver over his bar, but after Paul Cassidy registered to draw Derry to within one, Tyrone struck for a goal on the half hour mark.

Niall Morgan swept a pass out wide to McKernan who then swept inside and crashed a tremendous shot high to the net.

Shane McGuigan (free) and Ciaran McFaul replied for the Oak Leafers, but late scores at the other end from Coalisland defenders McKernan and Niall Devlin handed Tyrone a 1-7 to 0-6 interval advantage.

A scorcher of a strike to the top of the net by Derry captain Conor Glass soon after the restart galvanised the visitors, and with Shane McGuigan catching fire they stole in front.

However Teague’s goal, after another pinpoint delivery from Morgan, put Ciaran Daly in the clear, eased Tyrone into the box-seat again, and they were able to see the job through.

Teams & Scorers

Tyrone

Niall Morgan, Aidan Clarke, Peter Teague (1-0), Niall Devlin (0-1), Frank Burns, Michael McKernan (1-2), Shea O’Hare (0-1), Brian Kennedy (0-1), Liam Gray, Seanie O’Donnell, Kieran McGeary, Ciaran Daly, Darren McCurry (0-3,1 TP), Matthew Donnelly (0-2,1f), Ronan Cassidy (0-1,f). Subs used: Conn Kilpatrick for L Gray (46mins), Eoin McElholm (0-2) for R Cassidy (46), Rory Brennan for F Burns (57), Ben Cullen for S O’Hare (64), Mark Bradley for M Donnelly (67)

Derry

Odhran Lynch, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Donncha Gilmore, Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers (0-2,TP), Declan Cassidy, Conor Glass (1-0), Anton Tohill, Ethan Doherty (0-1), Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Paul Cassidy (0-1), Niall Toner, Shane McGuigan (0-4,2f), Lachlan Murray. Subs used: Ben McCarron for C McFaul (44), Cormac Murphy for N Toner (52), Callum McGrogan for P Cassidy (64), Mark Doherty for D Cassidy (64)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)