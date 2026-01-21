Children’s charity chosen for key role in Omagh Half Marathon

LOCAL charity Action for Children has been selected as the charity partner for the annual Omagh Half Marathon.

Organised by Omagh Harriers Running Club, the event is now in its 36th year and is already a sell-out for the 13.1 mile distance – with 5,000 runners limbering up to take part. Spaces are still available for the 5k fun run option, which is also taking place on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

As well as challenging their minds and bodies, participants will be raising vital funds for Action for Children, which runs services across the Omagh and Fermanagh areas.

An Early Intervention and Family Support Service and Family Support Hubs offer practical and emotional support to families while Sperrin and Lakeland Floating Support Service and Rossorry Grove Supported Accommodation both help young people at risk of homelessness.

“We’re a small team but we make a big impact in the lives of local children, young people and families,” says Sharon Hasson – Children’s Services Manager for Action for Children in the south-west of Northern Ireland.

“To be selected as the charity partner for such a popular local sports event means the world to us. It’s an amazing opportunity to raise thousands of pounds to help people in our local community and also raise awareness of the work we do, which will hopefully encourage more people to access the wide range of support we offer.”

Lisa McGarvey, Team Leader in the Early Intervention and Family Support Service, added, “This partnership will support us in highlighting the amazing work locally in Omagh and Fermanagh. Action for Children co-ordinates the Family Support Hubs in Omagh and Fermanagh and work alongside voluntary, community and statutory partners to ensure families can access early intervention supports that are right for them. We are delighted to work with Omagh Half Marathon to raise awareness of services that can support families in our area.”

One young person who has recently benefited from Action for Children’s support is Lewis.

When Lewis contacted Action for Children in late 2024, he was ‘in a very bad place’.

Recently discharged from a mental health facility for the second time, he had been ‘put in a taxi and left at a house in the back of beyond’.

At 20, he was alone, struggling with addiction and mental health challenges.

He recalls, “I had very little contact with anyone – I was basically left to get on with it. Thankfully, I did have two friends who had both received support from Action for Children in the past and one of them begged me to reach out to the Sperrin and Lakeland Floating Support Team.”

He made the difficult call and was quickly allocated a Young Person’s Practitioner, Fran.

Fran said, “It can be intimidating for a young person to have a stranger arrive at their door asking personal questions, so I try hard to keep the atmosphere relaxed and just meet the person ‘where they’re at’.”

Over a number of months, Fran and Lewis worked closely to address his challenges. Lewis is now in new accommodation and has returned to employment.

“It’s only been a short time,” he says.

“But it’s amazing what can change when you really engage and have the right support around you. This time last year I didn’t care what happened to me. Now, thanks to the help I’ve had from Action for Children I’m happy and functioning well in society.”