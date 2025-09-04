Owen Roes McNulty warns that they can’t get into a ‘Stew’

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

OWEN Roes defender Eoin McNulty acknowledges that they will have to overcome some ‘serious’ teams in the Intermediate Championship if they are to triumph this year, though adding that they can ill-afford to look past Stewartstown in their opener.

The Glenmornan boys are raging hot favourites to get the better of bottom of the table Harps at Healy Park in the first round on Friday night as they launch their quest for Paddy Cullen Cup glory.

Some may regard it as an ideal first assignment for Barry Tracey’s charges but McNulty bats that suggestion away, warning that for Stewartstown everything is on the line.

“In knockout football anything can happen. Stewartstown will definitely have a point to prove. They have forwards who can hurt you and a lot of good players.

“They will be disappointed in their league form but they will be going all out to make a point so it should be an exciting game. Their survival depends on it so they will be giving everything.”

Owen Roes can look back with a fair degree of satisfaction on their league performances, particularly given they had to lock horns with some clubs who were operating at senior level not that long ago. Eoin admits that the quality of Intermediate sides has rarely been higher.

“We were pleased enough with how the league went. We were just pushing up on that pack behind the leaders. There is some serious teams in Division Two this season. That says it all about the strength in depth in Tyrone football. Each team has players who can hurt you.”

Owen Roes of course have one of the best in the business leading them into the fray in the form of captain Cathal McShane and McNulty agrees that it is a boost to have the All-Ireland winning attacker spearheading their challenge.

“It’s great to have someone like Cathal. He is kicking big scores nearly every game. It’s nearly become normal at this point. But we have other forwards who can chip in as well. Some of the young lads who came up from Minors are playing a role too. It’s well needed and a big plus for us.

“We are looking forward to it now. The Tyrone Championship at the crunch end of the season is where you want to be. Everyone across the country loves the Tyrone Championship because it is knockout football. That is so unique these days. One bad game and you are gone and your season is ended.”

Meanwhile Stewartstown captain Connor Quinn admits that the prospect of losing their hard earned Intermediate status is ‘devastating’ for the club.

The Harps finished bottom of the Division Two table after a disappointing league campaign, the loss to fellow strugglers Killeeshil in their penultimate outing copper fastening their likely return to the Junior ranks next season.

Of course Stewartstown still have one trump card they can play to rescue their plight and that would be a title success in the Intermediate Championship.

Based on league standings it’s probably an unrealistic scenario at this juncture, but that won’t stop them giving it their all in the Championship opener against Owen Roes this Friday night.

Quinn said: “ This has been a bad campaign for us. You can’t get away from that. It never got going. As the old saying goes when it rains it pours and that applies for us this year anyway. We have had men away and injuries which hasn’t helped.

“We couldn’t really get a handle on it, things seemed to go from bad to worse and to get relegated with a game to go was devastating. All we can do now is look forward to this Championship and try and put a bit of pride back into the club and ourselves as players. We will give it a rattle though we know the odds are against us.”