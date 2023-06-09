Owen Roes on an early season roll

OWEN Roes are keeping their feet firmly rooted to the ground despite the excellent start to their All-County League campaign.

The Glenmornan boys made it three wins from three in Division Two with a derby victory over Gortin at home last Friday night.

The new management team of Stefan Deery and Tim Harney have settled into their role well and it appears that the squad have bought into what they are trying to introduce if early results are anything to go by.

Last Friday night was a big test, a ding dong battle played in a searing heat that produced maximum points again for the Roes on a narrow 1-12 to 2-8 scoreline. Deery was full of praise for his side on the warmest evening of the season so far.

“ There was difficult conditions with the extreme heat and coming up against a Gortin side who beat us well in the league last year and lost narrowly to Kildress last week.

“ We knew there was going to be nothing in it between the two sides. Gortin are so well coached under Roger (Keenan) and will no doubt be in the top half of the table competing as they are almost every year so we’re very happy to get the two points.”

Owen Roes produced a solid team performance although it did take a late ’45’ from goalkeeper Ryan McShane to seal the victory.

The Roes have a week off now to refocus ahead of another tough night against Aghyaran but as Deery explained it’s one match at a time for his players.

“ That’s how we approach it. We’ve Aghyaran up next, they are a team with new management and going really well beating Pomeroy away and Derrylaughlan at home so they’ll be confident coming to the Glen, but it’s nice to have another win on the board. We’ll have two weeks now to get some men back from injury which is vital.”

Oran Roddy is set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining an injury against Clogher. This was disapointing for Deery who felt he was ‘finding his feet’ in the senior side. On the plus side Gerard Devine is due back after his wife had a baby last week

Stefan continued: “We had seven different players from last year’s starting team against Gortin in the Championship so it was pleasing to see how well some younger players performed in their first senior derby.”

That said it was some of the experienced players who were once again to the fore in the win. Michael Dooher and Tony Devine were among those who the manager felt stood out.

“ Tony Devine is an amazing man. I heard Ronan McNamee in a podcast recently talk about him being one of the best midfielders in Tyrone and it’s hard to argue with that. His athleticism and attitude inspires others around him to step up but his most impressive quality is his humility.”

It’s been a good beginning to the campaign for the Glenmornan side. They currently sit joint top alongside Clonoe and Beragh but there is little between any of the sides in Division Two this season. However Owen Roes couldn’t have wished for a better start.