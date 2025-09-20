Owens hopes Beragh build on their goal blitz

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

ONE of the most remarkable five minutes of football in this year’s Tyrone Championship ultimately earned Beragh a place in the Intermediate quarter final where their opponents are once again a team also enjoying a first season since winning promotion.

Aghaloo provide the next challenge for a Beragh team whose standout 5-14 to 1-10 replay win over Drumquin was special because of that short but blistering spell.

Advertisement

The goalscoring feats of the Red Knights was among the highlights from last weekend’s knock-out action. But team managers Conor Gormley and Damien Leonard will have been quick to bring the players right back into focus following the first-round replay victory.

Now Beragh meet an Aghaloo team this Sunday in Donaghmore that has also been displaying good form this year. The O’Neill’s won promotion via the playoffs last year and are, of course, no strangers to the rigours of Intermediate football. It means that this is a game certain to again prove closely contested.

More quality football will be expected from the Red Knights, who last captured the Intermediate title 25 years ago when they recorded their second triumph in the grade.

Cathal Owens remains a key part of the Beragh side, and he is well aware of the strengths of their quarter-final opponents.

“Our win over Drumquin was important. We got off to a very slow start and fair play to Drumquin for the way that they set their stall out. They made it hard for us to break them down and turned us over a few times as well,” he said.

“We could have been two goals down at one stage. Thankfully our defence got structured and we knew that we had the firepower up top to win us the game. It was a big turnaround in five minutes and fair play to the boys for taking the chances when they came.”

Sean McCann, Jack Campbell, Mattie McSorley and Niall Owens all hit the target for Beragh. Needless to say, though, the manner of that win will have absolutely no bearing on what happens when the action begins this Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Both Beragh and Aghaloo will be keen to reach a rare Intermediate semi-final, and will fancy their chances of doing so.

“The modern game can change very fast and we know all about how good Aghaloo are,” added Cathal Owens.

“It’s very important for us to have reached the quarter final. We’ve a history of not making championship games our own and are just glad to get into the next round and face Aghaloo.

“They have got to the last two or three Junior finals so are a solid team with a good championship record. I know a few of their lads well, they’re a good side and have strength in depth on the bench. It’s going to be a very interesting game.

“This is a game that we’ll definitely be looking forward to.”