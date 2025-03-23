Patricia is the new An Charraig Mhor President

AN Charraig Mhór CLG is proud to announce Patricia Coyle as the Club President for 2025.

Patricia played a pivotal role in shaping ladies football within the club throughout the noughties and 2000s and on Friday night past members had the privilege of honouring her dedication and influence.

Outgoing club president, Seamus Woods had the honour of presenting medals to the U14 girls, U16 girls, and U16 boys on the night. The club extends its gratitude to Seamus for his commitment and contribution throughout 2024.

The atmosphere was fantastic as club members gathered to celebrate the achievements of its young players and the ongoing success of the club. A great night was had by all!