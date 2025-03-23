This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Patricia is the new An Charraig Mhor President

  23 March 2025
Patricia is the new An Charraig Mhor President
An Charraig Mhór CLG Club President Patricia Coyle receives her President's Medal from outgoing President Seamus Woods.
WeAre Tyrone - 23 March 2025
AN Charraig Mhór CLG is proud to announce Patricia Coyle as the Club President for 2025.

Patricia played a pivotal role in shaping ladies football within the club throughout the noughties and 2000s and on Friday night past members had the privilege of honouring her dedication and influence.

Outgoing club president, Seamus Woods had the honour of presenting medals to the U14 girls, U16 girls, and U16 boys on the night. The club extends its gratitude to Seamus for his commitment and contribution throughout 2024.

The atmosphere was fantastic as club members gathered to celebrate the achievements of its young players and the ongoing success of the club. A great night was had by all!

