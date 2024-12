PETER Harte was a young boy watching from the stands when Errigal Ciaran last reigned supreme in Ulster.

Now, after more than a decade representing the club with distinction, he is preparing to play what all hope will be a pivotal role as they prepare for their first provincial decider in 22 years.

Errigal have won the title twice in 1993 and 2002 and the hope is that this current generation of players will emulate those triumphs.

The Dunmoyle-based side will this week by focusing on that big final against Kilcoo on Sunday week at the Athletic Grounds. After a career in which he has enjoyed numerous successes with club and county, the Tyrone player is relishing this latest opportunity.

Perhaps more importantly, he is well aware, too, of how important this moment is for both the players, management and, of course, the club community itself. Put simply, Sunday week at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh is going to be a major occasion for Errigal.

“It has taken everything for us to get through every game so far and that was the way against Clann Éireann. But we’re just delighted to have come out on the right side of the result,” he said following Sunday’s narrow victory at Páirc Esler in Newry.

“The whole game was very eventful and that’s the way Ulster football is. That’s why everyone loves to try and get playing it, especially in Tyrone because there’s that interest across the country. Again, we’re just delighted to keep going in the competition and now we’ve got the pride of playing Kilcoo in the final.”

Errigal, of course, are under no illusions about the task facing them in the final. By the same token, though, they’ll also not be overawed by the powers of Kilcoo. Instead, as everyone is so well aware, Ulster Club games are generally tight and decided by one or two magic moments in the closing stages.

Top scorer, Ruairi Canavan delivered big time last Sunday evening against the Lurgan side. His winning point two minutes into added time delighted the large contingent of supporters from Tyrone and means that the excitement will be really building for Errigal as the countdown begins to Sunday week’s showdown.

“We know how difficult the club championship in Tyrone is and the Ulster Club is tougher on top of that,” added Harte.

“Nobody is under any illusions about playing Kilcoo who are one of the best teams in Ireland. Just look at their win over Scotstown. I’m sure they were disappointed at losing to them in the last minute last year and they’re generally there or thereabouts every year.

“Kilcoo are a savage side and I’d imagine that we’ll have to play better than we did against Clann Éireann to come out on the right side.”

Now all the Errigal supporters with the backing of clubs from throughout Tyrone are getting set for another day out in December. This is what they’ll have been training for and it promises to be a magnificent occasion as they bid to take the title for the first time since 2002.

“This is great for the supporters and their families. Everyone goes through tough times and football is to be enjoyed by the club and the parish. That’s what we want to try and do as players to bring as much joy as we can to those people who follow us.”