Pomeroy and Clogher among the Division 2 winners

Naomh Eoghan 0-8 Pomeroy 3-9

A STRONG final quarter proved to be the difference between the two sides as inform Pomeroy collected both points from their trip to Naomh Eoghan on Sunday afternoon.

The Plunketts led by three points at the break but within thirteen minutes of the restart the sides were level. That proved to be as good as it got for Naomh Eoghan however as they failed to score again while the Plunketts tagged on 2-4 without reply to emerge comfortable winners in the end for a result that keeps them in fifth place in the Intermediate table.

The home side made a bright start with Eoin Devine landing the opening two scores from frees inside four minutes. County star Frank Burns then got Pomeroy up and running and after he had sent over the equaliser he fired in the visitors’ first goal of the contest in the 8th minute. Kieran McGeary then tagged on a point before Naomh Eoghan ended a twenty minute barren spell with another successful free from Devine. As the first half slipped into injury time Hugh McNamee and Ryan Loughran both added to Pomeroy’s tally but Naomh Eoghan finished strongly with points from Conor Langan and Ciaran McSorley to leave it 1-5 to 0-5 at the short whistle.

Langan opened the second half scoring from a free and Devine followed suit from a placed ball as well before Langan sent over the equaliser from play in the 43rd minute. Naomh Eoghan looked to have the momentum at that stage but sixty seconds later a Hugh J Cunningham goal for Pomeroy turned the contest on its head and the visitors never looked back.

Hugh Pat McGeary got forward from defence to split the posts before Pomeroy made sure of victory with a 54th minute goal from the boot of Sean Quinn. It was all Pomeroy at this stage and they closed the game out with points from Loughran, Mickey McDonald and Gavin Goodfellow.

McCaughey stars for Clogher

Clogher 0-16 Gortin 0-13

HOSTS Clogher produced a rousing last ten minutes to seize the lead at the business end of this keenly contested tussle at St Patrick’s Park on Friday evening.

The teams were tied over the break on 0-7 each and the exchanges remained tight until Clogher really found their range with some excellent point taking in the latter phases of the contest.

There were several worthy displays on both sides but Ryan McCaughey’s seven points kept Clogher in the mix and he worked hard in general play to help his team emerge victorious

Gortin began the brightest and the St Patrick’s moved into a three-point lead inside seven minutes after Brian McGarvey, Liam Og Mossey and Odhran Brolly (free) sent over.

Clogher’s first attack caused Gortin concern near their goalmouth but the ball was scrambled away to safety. The Eire Og’s gradually grew in stature as play progressed and Mark Bogue drove over their first point on 10 minutes.

Conor Shields claimed Clogher’s second score in open play and Shields then found Ryan McCaughey who in turn curled over a levelling point midway through the half.

A second Odhran Brolly free edged Gortin back one ahead and good work by Cormac Bradley set up a move that culminated in Darragh Ward landing a fifth St Patrick’s point after 17 minutes.

Darragh Ward was on target again as Gortin reclaimed their three-point leeway but Clogher responded to score the next three through Ryan McCaughey.

Marc McConnell had a fine point to give Clogher the lead for the first time on 29 minutes but a further Brolly free tied the scores on 0-7 each at midway.

Odhran Brolly and Ryan McCaughey exchanged frees at the top of the last half to maintain the scoreboard status quo but Brolly (free) and Liam Og Mossey fired Gortin two ahead by the 42nd minute.

Clogher once more came back with a good response as Jamie Callaghan and Ryan McCaughey sent scores sailing between the posts Odhran Brolly replied with an away place kick but Cillian Barkey pointed to leave the teams tied at 0-11 apiece heading for the closing ten minutes.

Ruairi Keenan and Marc McConnell swapped tidy scores before Ryan McCaughey put Clogher one in front. A Peter Keenan place kick levelled the game at 0-13 each on 54 minutes.

It was at this juncture that Clogher went into a higher gear and a ‘45’ conversion by keeper Rory McElroy was followed by a very well angled Marc McConnell score. Ryan McCaughey lofted over a long-range score in added time as Clogher moved three clear.

Rampant Rahillys

Clonoe 5-15 Moy 1-11

Clonoe’s pursuit of the Intermediate league title continued in style at O’Rahilly Park on Thursday evening as they made it nine wins out of nine with a comprehensive victory over Moy.

The hosts hit the ground running with Connor McAliskey converting two penalties inside the opening quarter. Moy responded with a Ryan Coleman goal and points from Michael Conroy but a Fintan McClure major coupled with other scores from McAliskey, Danny McNulty and Ronan Corey left Clonoe 3-8 to 1-5 in front.

Corey got the winners 4th goal early in the second half as they continued to dominate. Moy had points from Conroy and Matthew Lavery but efforts from McAliskey, Ryan Morrow and Dwayne Quinn cancelled those out before McNulty bagged their fifth goal.

Seven up for Red Knights

Stewartstown 1-10 Beragh 7-13

STEWARTSTOWN is never an easy place to get points but Beragh managed t do so with plenty to spare after they produced an outstanding display of attacking football.

Martin Rodgers and Conor Quinn exchanged early points before Beragh assumed control. Conor Owens converted a penalty and sixty seconds later added another goal before Aaron Owens found the net as well all inside a blistering three minute spell. Tiernan Rush and Shea Burke replied with points for the Harps but just before the break Aaron Owens got another Beragh goal.

The second half was only two minutes old when Conor Owens completed his hattrick before Anton Coyle got a Stewartstown goal. Beragh continued to control things with substitute Craig Sweeney converting a penalty before Finn Grimes got their seventh goal late on.

McHugh points the way for St.Davogs

Aghyaran 1-18 Rock 1-9

Aghyaran maintained their push at the business end of the division two table thanks to a comfortable win at home to Rock with Ronan McHugh producing an outstanding display of marksmanship.

The game was only two minutes old when the visitors were awarded a penalty but Conor McGarrity’s spot kick was saved by Niall Hilley. McGarrity and Thomas Mackle had Rock points but the first half belonged to McHugh as he hit Aghyaran’s last eight points.

McHugh continued in the second half as he took his personal haul to an unbelievable 0-15. Eoghan McHugh got the St.Davogs goal and while Aidan McGarrity responded by raising a green flag two minutes later Rock were always fighting a losing battle.

Wolfe Tones take the spoils

Kildress 0-15 Killeeshil 1-9

Kildress made home advantage count at Gortacladdy but they still had to pull out all the stops to get the better of a Killeeshil side still chasing their first points off the campaign.

Phillip Lennon and Tomas Hoy swapped a brace of points each early on before Daniel Rafferty scored a 12th minute goal for Killeeshil. That stung the Wolfe Tones into action and four points from Shea Murphy coupled with one from Mattie McGuigan saw them turn things around to lead at the break.

Murphy and Hoy exchanged points on the restart as did Shea Quinn and Cormac Donaghy. Mark Monaghan and Rafferty then closed the gap going into the last ten minutes to leave everything up for grabs. Kildress though closed the game out with points from McGuigan and Murphy to seal victory.

Roes stay in the hunt

Owen Roes 0-17 Tattyreagh 1-5

Owen Roes are third in the table and while they secured another two points here it was only in the second half that they managed to get on top of a battling Tattyreagh side.

Stephen Harper had a first half brace with Tony Devine, Ricki Devine, Ryan McShane and Conall McCormack on the scoresheet as well but four Keelan McDonagh points meant that Tattyreagh found themselves only 0-6 to 0-4 in arrears at the short whistle.

Callum Leonard got the only goal of the game in the second half while McDonagh was Tattyreagh’s sole point scorer on the night but it wasn’t enough as Owen Roes went up through the gears. Ronan McNulty hit four points with Harper, Niall McAleer and Aodhan Gormley as Owen Roes eased to victory.

Kevin Barrys in control

Strabane 0-9 Derrylaughan 2-15

Derrylaughan’s results in recent weeks has been up and down but at Sigerson Park on Friday evening they were bang in form against a Strabane side struggling at the wrong end of the table.

The Kevin Barrys were well on their way to victory by halftime after establishing a 2-9 to 0-6 lead. Ciaran Gervin and Cathal Canavan got their goals with James Donnelly, Joe Donnelly and Conor Hughes supplying points. Oran McGrath and Haydn McNamee were the chief marksmen for the hosts.

In the second half Derrylaughan comfortably kept their opponents at arms length with points from Gervin, the Donnellys and Caolan Hughes and while McNamee, McGrath and Anthony Crossan all registered for the Sigersons it wasn’t enough.