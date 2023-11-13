Pomeroy pipped to the post by Cullyhanna

Pomeroy 0-10 Cullyhanna 0-11

POMEROY’S hopes of building on their proud provincial record were dashed in the most dramatic circumstances in this Ulster Intermediate Club Championship quarter final clash at Omagh on Saturday night which ended just as they were attacking in search of a last gasp equaliser.

The Plunketts won the title in 2004 and 2016 and had high hopes of successfully negotiating this first step. But, after a fine first half, they lost out on the resumption as their Armagh opponents came good when it mattered most.

Advertisement

Defeat means that Pomeroy are now left to concentrate on their return to senior ranks in Tyrone for 2024. The presence of so many talents means that they should quickly recover from this setback in the months ahead.

There was an air of patient control about Pomeroy’s efforts during the opening half of this clash. Their past experience at provincial level looked set to serve them well, as they attacked with purpose, while at the same time thwarting Cullyhanna’s best efforts.

It was all due to the efforts of key players throughout the field. In defence, Hugh Pat McGeary and Hugh J Cunningham excelled, while Brendan Burns and Gareth McAleer counter-attacked to good effect.

Ronan Duffin enjoyed a starring role from midfield, while Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns controlled matters with poise and strength. For all that, though, the exchanges during that first half were close, as the Plunkett’s tried hard to gain a foothold.

Points courtesy of Ronan Duffin and Hugh McNamee saw them lead in the first quarter. But they were pegged back as Aidan Nugent and Kieran McCoey responded for the Armagh champions. It was a start which set the trend for the remainder of the half.

The teams were level on three occasions in the first period, each of them in that first quarter. However, as things progressed, Pomeroy seemed to be the better equipped to capitalise as calm approach work eventually created clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Time and again Pomeroy’s defensive discipline paid dividends. The sweeping role played by Frank and Brendan Burns, Kieran McGeary and Jude Campbell worked well, as Tony Donnelly, Ross McQuillan and Aidan Nugent worked hard to try and initiate Cullyhanna’s revival.

Advertisement

But they were always playing second fiddle at this stage as Pomeroy enjoyed the better of the exchanges. Good work from Peter Rafferty set up Ronan Duffin who registered a good long range point. Then came the point of the half.

A great interception from Hugh Pat McGeary saw him place Frank Burns who passed to Brendan Burns and he made no mistake with a great point.

That left them 0-5 to 0-3 ahead, but they just couldn’t extend that lead. Aidan Nugent kept Cullyhanna just about in contention, as a point free from Ronan Duffin made the score 0-6 to 0-5 at the interval break.

After that tight and closely contested opening period, matters opened up just a little on the resumption and the result was an encounter which produced its share of good action. Both teams worked hard to try and gain the initiative, and it was Pomeroy who initially looked set to capitalise.

Two touches of class yielded a brace of points from Kieran McGeary. Suddenly, Pomeroy were 0-8 to 0-5 ahead, and anxious to press further ahead. With Jude Campbell, Frank Burns and Ronan McKenna to the fore, they went in search of further scores.

But things didn’t work out just according to plan. Instead, it was Cullyhanna who suddenly found their form again. Three points in quick succession brought them right back into contention and levelled the game at eight points apiece.

Each of their scores was inspirational. First Tony Donnelly fired over from long range, then Aidan Nugent registered a free before Pearse Casey took a pass from Jason Duffy to bring the teams level. Cullyhanna also had the chance for a goal, but Gary Mackin’s shot was blocked.

Nevertheless they continued to attack and were dominating possession as the tie entered the final quarter. They went ahead subsequently when Ross McQuillan raced through to fist over, when he could have gone for a goal. That left them 0-9 to 0-8 ahead, and put the pressure on Pomeroy to respond and quickly.

It was Cullyhanna, though, who maintained their momentum in the short-term. As Pomeroy struggled to find the attacking fluency which had been theirs in the opening period, the Armagh side stretched their lead. Aidan Nugent’s pointed free to leave them 0-10 to 0-8 ahead entering the closing stages.

Pomeroy never gave up and pushed strongly as the minutes ebbed away. Ronan Duffin reduced the deficit to the minimum. That was a first point for the Plunkett’s in 20 minutes and then Kieran McGeary equalised with an absolutely brilliant score to make the score 0-10 each.

All was set for a dramatic finale, and both teams pressed hard to get the winner.

However, it was Cullyhanna who timed their run to perfection as Aidan Nugent confidently fired over to leave them 0-11 to 0-10 ahead.

Pomeroy won possession from the kick-out, before time was arguably called prematurely on their equalising bid as their quest for

The Scorers

Pomeroy

Ronan Duffin 0-5 (3f), Kieran McGeary 0-3, Brendan Burns 0-1, Hugh McNamee 0-1.

Cullyhanna

Aidan Nugent 0-7 (7f), Tony Donnelly 0-1, Kieran McCooey 0-1, Pearse Casey 0-1, Ross McQuillan 0-1.

The Teams

Pomeroy

John McCourt, Mickey McDonald, Hugh Pat McGeary, Ryan Begley, Hugh J Cunningham, Gareth McAleer, Brendan Burns, Ronan Duffin, Ryan Loughran, Peter Rafferty, Frank Burns, Jude Campbell, Hugh McNamee, Kieran McGeary, Ronan McKenna.

Subs – Lorcan Kilpatrick for M McDonald (48), Pearse Quinn for G Goodfellow (62).

Cullyhanna

James Carragher, Sean Og Irwin, Sean Connell, Gavin Duffy, Neil McCreesh, Michael Murray, Barry McConville, Pearse Casey, Jason Duffy, Caolan Reavey, Shea Hoey, Ross McQuillan, Kieran McCoey, Tony Donnelly, Aidan Nugent.

Subs – Gary Mackin for B McConville (half-time), Phelim Savage for G Duffy (63).

Referee: Conor Curran, Down.