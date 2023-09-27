Pomeroy power past Beragh in the second half

Pomeroy 1-14 Beragh 1-7

POMEROY surged clear of Beragh at storm-battered Pairc Colmcille on Sunday afternoon, rattling off 11 unanswered points in the second half to emerge as convincing winners in the opening round of the Tyrone Intermediate Championship.

The impressive midfield twin tandem of Ronan Duffin and Ryan Loughran weighed in with half a dozen points between them for the Plunketts, as they completely wiped out the resistance of the Red Knights after the break.

Conor Owens and Cathal Owens did their utmost to keep Beragh in the hunt but facing into the gale after the interval, they toiled to even breach the opposition ‘45’ nevermind conjure up scoring opportunities.

Despite the incessant rain, there was an engaging flow to the exchanges in the first half, with two of the premier sides at Intermediate level in the county keen to lay down a marker.

Tyrone stars Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns emerged as key personnel for the Plunketts, dictating matters with their measured approach work, allied to some devastating runs, which forced Beragh on the backfoot.

McGeary popped over the opener in the third minute after Hugh McNamee capitalised on a fumble in the Red Knights defence, one of several occasions when ball-handling skills were tested to the full.

Conor Owens quickly levelled when he landed a 40m ‘mark’ and after Duffin rifled over from close range for the Plunketts, it was Owens again on target, on this occasion with a free.

That was one of four scores on the spin which Beragh reeled off as they built up a head of steam. Martin Rodgers and Owens both split the posts with frees, while Jack Campbell also floated over a superb effort.

Playing into the wind, the Plunketts then began to wrest a grip, negating the impact of the elements with their powerful and penetrating running game.

They drew level with an 18th minute goal, McGeary swooping on a loose ball around the Beragh ‘45’ to send Burns away, and with the Red Knights defence caught on the hop he easily beat Dan McSorley in goals.

The Red Knights’ response was immediate and emphatic. A long ball deceived the Pomeroy defence and Owens slipped inside to fire beyond John McCourt.

After that dramatic double salvo scores then dried up (if such a word was appropriate on a dog of day) with Hugh McNamee slotting over for Pomeroy prior to the break, though Ryan Loughran did crack the underside of the Beragh bar with the last piece of action. (Half-time Beragh 1-5 Pomeroy1-3)

The Red Knights jumped three in front as Rodgers (free) and Paddy McCann with a tremendous effort split the posts, but that sublime strike in the 35th minute was as good as it got for them.

It was one way traffic from thereon in, with Duffin leading the way with a hat-trick of scores (one free) and McGeary also converting a free.

The tenacity and physicality of Pomeroy down the stretch was admirable with Beragh struggling for answers and Loughran, Hugh McNamee and Jude Campbell each found the range to ensure the Plunketts finished with a real flourish.

THE SCORERS

Pomeroy

Ronan Duffin (0-5,1f), Kieran McGeary (0-4,2f), Frank Burns (1-0), Ryan Loughran (0-2), Hugh McNamee (0-2), Jude Campbell (0-1)

Beragh

Conor Owens (1-3,1m, 2f), Martin Rodgers (0-2,2f), Paddy McCann, Jack Campbell (0-1 each)

THE TEAMS



Pomeroy

John McCourt, Micky McDonald, Gareth McAleer, Ryan Begley, Brendan Burns, Hugh Pat McGeary, Hugh J Cunningham, Ronan Duffin, Ryan Loughran, Jude Campbell, Frank Burns, Peter Rafferty, Hugh McNamee, Kieran McGeary, Ronan McKenna. Subs used: Kevin Armstrong for P Rafferty (40mins), Ryan O’Gara for R Begley (60), Lorcan Kilpatrick for H McNamee (60).

Beragh

Dan McSorley, Ruairi O’Neill, Damian Meenagh, Fiachra Donnelly, Aaron Owens, Cathal Owens, Ben McSorley, Declan McCann, Conor McNamee, Jack Campbell, Martin Rodgers, Oisin Donnelly, Paddy McCann, Conor Owens, Oran Treacy. Subs used: Jonathan Owens for F Donnelly (40mins), Seamus Grant for C McNamee (45), Cathaoir Kelly for D Meenagh (54), Niall Owens for J Campbell (55), Aaron Treacy for B McSorley (57).

Referee: Fergal Ward (Errigal Ciaran).