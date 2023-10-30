Pomeroy power past the finish line to take Intermediate crown

Pomeroy 0-13 Moy 2-4

FRANK Burns delivered an acceptance speech that mirrored the Pomeroy performance. It had a bit of everthing as they landed a fifth title to top the Tyrone Intermediate Championship roll of honour on Saturday evening at O’Neills Healy Park.

Seven years has been too long, Burns bellowed to start a speech littered with references to the Plunketts return to senior football.

That’s where they planned to go, prepared to get to and they backed up the talk by walking the walk on Saturday night.

On the pitch, Pomeroy ticked many of the boxes. Burns and Kieran McGeary led by example. All 13 of their scores came from play.

The winners controlled the game and when Moy hit two goals to go 2-4 to 0-9 ahead, it was McGeary who slid in to win the next breaking ball that led to Burns kicking the equaliser.

Livewire Jude Campbell put them ahead from an impossible angle before Burns kicked two more points to bolt the door closed on Moy.

Hugh Pat McGeary, with the help of sweeper Ronan McKenna’s positioning, snuffed out competition top scorer Ryan Coleman. It was McKenna who got hands on a vital ball in the dying embers of stoppage time as Moy sniffed for the goal they needed to level matters.

With the exception of two plays, within seconds of each other, Pomeroy were simply excellent in the slippery conditions.

After Moy’s first goal, Ronan Duffin failed to see Aidan Coyle free with ten minutes to go. It was a vital moment. Instead, he carried on with his direct run before his shot was smothered by Moy ‘keeper Philip Mallon. A lay-off and it would’ve been the easiest of finishes for Coyle.

Secondly, a minute later, Man of Match Kieran McGeary was caught in possession in the preamble for Moy’s penalty.

Pomeroy also needed a smart save from John McCourt to deny Mark Gribbin in the 15th minute when they led 0-4 to 0-1, but had the perfect balance about everthing else.

Up front, Kieran McGeary and Hugh McNamee gave them a target for the kicking game Frank Burns helped shape.

In defence, Pomeroy hunted Moy down in packs and were energised by every turnover. They had energy in the running power of Duffin, Loughran and Campbell through the middle third.

Michael Conroy had a tough night in front of the posts for Moy. They did take the lead from a Ryan Coleman free in the first minute, but it’s all they mustered in the first half.

Conroy contributed many of their six first-half wides. The two Moy missed chances, when Colm Cavanagh made fine catches from John McCourt’s kick-outs, drained the life out of them.

At the other end, Loughran, McGeary and Campbell took their chances as Pomeroy pulled into a 0-6 to 0-1 interval lead.

Moy manager Sean Cavanagh brought himself and Ethan Deeney on at half time. Michael Conroy kicked a fine score early in the second half, but it was still Pomeroy who looked the likely winners.

They had a resolute defence, link men in the right places and McGeary was a handful with three quick-fire points, one of which blazed over the bar with a glimmer of goal on.

Moy needed a lifeline and they got it in the shape of Ryan Conroy’s flicked goal. Declan Conroy’s floated ball in was just asking for a touch to take it to the net and Ryan duly obliged.

When Duffin missed the chance to kill Moy off minutes later, the ball was in the back of the Pomeroy net again at the other end. When Kieran McGeary was turned over, a quick series of passes ended with Hugh Pat McGeary pushing Ryan Coleman in the back. Penalty.

Coleman stepped up and when McCourt parried his shot, he was alert enough to poke the ball across the square for Diarmuid McKeown to tap home a goal from point-blank range.

The Galbally final defeat of 2019 hurt Pomeroy. It was the same last year against the same opponents. Trailing by a point on Saturday night, in the fire, it was time to sink or rise. Pomeroy chose the latter.

Kieran McGeary picked up a break and seconds later Frank Burns backed himself to take on the pressure kick to level matters. That’s what leaders do – they lead.

Jude Campbell put Pomeroy ahead as they began to inhale their second wind. The pressurised training drills of making the right decision while totally surrounded built both character and ramped up the fitness levels.

Frank Burns kicked two more scores. John McCourt punched a dangerous ball out of a packed square. Ronan McKenna picked up a ball lurking in the scoring zone.

With Moy shaking the dice for the last time, all three key moments were won by Pomeroy on their road to glory.

Seven years is a long time. And so was Frank Burns’ speech, but Pomeroy won’t care.