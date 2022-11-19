Potent Pearses impress McMahon

HAVING hit a ‘magnificent seven’ in the first round, Galbally will aim to continue to shoot the lights out during the remainder of their Ulster Club campaign.

The Pearses destroyed Derry champions Glenullin 7-12 to 1-11 in the first round of the Ulster Intermediate Championship last Sunday in Celtic Park to send out an emphatic statement that they are intent on going one step further than 2019 when they were beaten finalists.

The team’s assistant manager, former Omagh and Tyrone star Joe McMahon, has experienced plenty of highlights on Championship Sundays down through the years, but he admitted that raising seven green flags is a rarity in the dog-eat-dog terrain of Ulster football.

“ You will take that any day. I know they say that goals win games They got 12 scorers and we got 19 but obviously when seven of them are goals it is going to make your life a lot easier. Those opportunities presented themselves and the lads took them. There is other days they don’t come off for you so we can be very happy with that.

“ We knew they would come out at the start of the second half and there would be a bit of a kick from them. They showed that in fairness but our lads didn’t panic in any way. We knew we had to keep pushing out the lead. We got up inside the ’45’ and made the most of our chances. We were clinical in those moments which was pleasing. Saying that we still have plenty to work on for the next day.”

After enduring a few rocky moments in ther ultimately successful march through Tyrone, Galbally played with a greater freedom and sense of adventure in Derry at the weekend. McMahon felt that having attained their main objective for the year, the squad were less burdened going into the provincial series.

“ There is always a sense of freedom in Ulster because you are coming off the back of winning your own Championship. There is always a lot at stake in your own county so nerves can play a role. But winning the trophy and getting promotion along with it takes a bit of pressure off.

“ We are in Ulster now and very pleased to be here. The next day is another challenge again and we won’t expecct anything but a tough test with the Donegal champions.”

Dungloe are next up for Galbally in the semi-final back at Celtic Park on Sunday week and understandably Joe doesn’t expect the scores to flow as freely.

“ We all know how Donegal teams set themselves up and how organised they are so scores will be harder earned I have no doubt. They will be tougher to break down defensively and will look to force turnovers and break fast.

“We have plenty of homework to do over the next two weeks.”