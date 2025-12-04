Primary Schools battle it out for Ronnie Kelly Cup

PRIMARY SCHOOLS FIVE-A-SIDE TOURNAMENT

IT was a great pleasure for St. Conor’s P.S Omagh to host the 2025 Ronnie Kelly Cup and the St. Conor’s Shield Indoor Gaelic Football Boys’ 5-a-side competition at the Station Centre.

The day’s action followed a two-group format. Group 1 featured St. Conor’s P.S Omagh, Omagh Integrated P.S, Sacred Heart P.S Tattyreagh, and Christ the King P.S Strathroy.

Group 2 included Holy Family P.S Omagh, St. Lawrence’s P.S Fintona, St. Patrick’s P.S Newtownstewart and All Saints’ P.S Tattysallagh.

After a morning of exhilarating round-robin matches and a series of gripping semi-finals, including a titanic cup clash between St. Conor’s and All Saints’ that required a golden-goal finish, St. Lawrence’s and All Saints’ progressed to the Ronnie Kelly Cup Final. Holy Family and Christ the King advanced to the St. Conor’s Shield Final.

In an epic Shield decider, Holy Family emerged victorious against a gallant Christ the King side. Later, in a thrilling Ronnie Kelly Cup final, a skilful St. Lawrence’s team narrowly overcame a talented All Saints’ team.

We commend all participating schools for their exemplary behaviour throughout the event. The standard of football was outstanding and the respect shown towards the referee and between players was equally admirable. Well done to everyone involved!

Miss Emma Kelly, daughter of the late Ronnie Kelly, kindly presented the finalists of both competitions with their awards. St. Conor’s extends sincere thanks to the Kelly family for donating the Ronnie Kelly Cup in honour of a much-loved friend, former governor and parent of our school.

St Conor’s also offer special thanks to Dermot Moxon for his expert refereeing throughout the day and to the helpful and efficient staff at Omagh Station Centre for their support.