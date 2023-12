A NUMBER of high-profile Division One clubs are yet to confirm their senior management teams with 2024 just around the corner.

The majority of top-flight clubs have things sorted for the year ahead though Omagh, Coalisland, Killyclogher and Carrickmore are yet to fill their vacant positions.

Carrickmore bounced back strongly following their championship defeat to Edendork, reaching the All County League Division One final where they lost by a single point to Trillick under the interim management team of Mickey Gallagher, Ciaran McAleer and Paul Daly.

Coalisland are still searching for a successor for Barry Tracey and Stephen McNeice, who stepped down after one season at the helm.

Omagh, meanwhile, are yet to announce a replacement for former Antrim boss Lenny Harbinson, while their neighbours Killyclogher are also looking for a new management team after Kieran Howe stepped aside in the wake of their Division One semi-final defeat to Trillick earlier in the month – and on that note, Jody Gormley is set to manage the League and Championship double winners again in 2024. Their neighbours Dromore will have the same management team spearheaded by Ryan McMenamin.

Elsewhere there are a few changes among their Division One rivals. Enda McGinley and Stephen Quinn will lead the line at beaten Championship finalists Errigal Ciaran next year, Gavin McGilly will manage Galbally with Paddy Tally involved in an advisory capacity, while Derry man Martin Boyle has stepped into the breach at Loughmacrory.

James Slater has also replaced Chris Rafferty who enjoyed six years in the Bainisteoir Bib at Dungannon Clarkes.

There have also been a few changes at Intermediate level. Conor Gormley and Damien Leonard have come on board at Beragh, and former Derry footballer James Conway has assumed the reins at Moortown. Elsewhere Kevin Niblock is staying for another year in charge of Derrylaughan, as is Conleth Donnelly at newly promoted Cookstown. Tommy Bloomer stays at the helm of the Rock and Steafan Deery will be back at Owen Roes.

It’s been confirmed that Derrygonnelly man Martin Greene will stay in charge of Junior champions Fintona, and Colm Bradley is set to stay on at Drumragh who achieved promotion via the play-offs. It is also understood that the Moy and Stewartstown are still looking a manager for the year ahead.