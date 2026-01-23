Provincial joy for Sacred Heart College Girls

POST-CHRISTMAS signals a busy schedule of Ulster Ladies Post Primary school fixtures and Omagh’s Sacred Heart College led the way locally this week when winning their Ulster U-16 ‘D’ Plate final over St Louis from Monaghan.

Tuesday morning’s U-16 Plate final between the Tyrone and Monaghan representatives took place at Garvaghey. The rainy, rather dreary January weather was not ideal but both sets of players responded to the challenge and Sacred Heart showed plenty of tenacity from the early stages.

Sacred Heart’s Ava Falconer picked up the Player-of-the-Match award after an influential performance that helped her team establish a good grip on the game. The Omagh St Enda’s player notched a goal and eight points plus Beth McCallion from Drumquin and Jodie-Leigh Brown of Castlederg both contributed 1-1 to the Sacred Heart cause.

Team captain Felicity Keenan (Castlederg) led by example and Leah Donaldson (Killyclogher) was one of many players to shine too. It was a very solid team display overall on behalf of Sacred Heart as players throughout the field put in good shifts for the side.

St Louis battled well during the contest and the Monaghan girls kept trying right to the finish but this was to be Sacred Heart’s day. There were happy scenes afterwards as the Sacred Heart camp received the trophy and enjoyed the feeling of being Ulster champions.

A lot of time and effort goes into winning an Ulster title but occasions like the one in Garvaghey make all the graft worthwhile. The Sacred Heart squad as a whole worked hard for this well-earned success, in conjunction with manager Stephen Nugent and the back-up team (Shannon McLaughlin and Sarah O’Brien) plus everyone who was involved in any way.

Sacred Heart Team

Lucy Connolly (Castlederg), Aoife Moss (Aghyaran), Kaela Cox(Killyclogher), Ava McConomy (Naomh Eoghan), Fianna Donnelly (Dromore), Leah Donaldson (Killyclogher), Sophie Preston (Naomh Eoghan), Felicity Keenan (Castlederg), Aine O’Kane (Drumquin), Roisin Goan (Aghyaran), Niamh Doyle (Omagh), Cora McLaughlin (Drumquin), Beth McCallion (Drumquin), Jodie-Leigh Brown (Castlederg), Ava Falconer (Omagh). Subs: Dearbhaille McLaughlin (Drumragh), Lily Keys (Drumragh), Mya Scott (Tattyreagh), Ella McSorley (Naomh Eoghan).

Games Ahead

Tyrone teams remain in the mix at various grades as the quest for Ulster titles continues apace over the next number of weeks. There are some of the championship events that contain an All-Ireland element as well, so there is plenty to play for.

St Patrick’s Academy from Dungannon have a B Ulster U-20 final on the horizon for next week and St Joseph’s of Donaghmore are also among Tyrone school sides preparing for the closing phases of their competition as well.

In terms of further fixtures up ahead, details are dependent on the weather and pitch availability at this time of year. Omagh’s Loreto U-20 squad and St Mary’s from Castleblayney had an Ulster Shield final scheduled but this is currently on hold.

The next three to four weeks should see the U-20 and U-16 competitions completed. Once these games get wrapped up, attention turns to the Ulster U-14 scene as preparations are made for the group stages.