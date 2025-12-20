Provincial titles decided at Windmill Wood

THE 2025 Ulster Cyclo-cross Championships took place at Windmill Wood in Dungannon. This was the 11th time a cyclo-cross race has been held in this venue by host club Island Wheelers.

Over 175 had registered for the event, which was held in wet conditions that led the grass to soon turn into mud which was thick in places.

After the Under-6 racers entertained the spectators, the Under-8s got underway. Charlie McCarter got himself to the front on lap two and held this to the line. Second of the boys was Max Beattie (Square Wheels) with Noah Finnegan (Square Wheels) third, Darragh Millar (Square Wheels) fourth and Rory Manogue (Apollo Cycling Team) fifth.

Among the girls it was Mara Reihill, who was out in front to take the chequered flag. Alice Bell (Shelbourne/Orchard CC) was second with Ava Mowbray (Apollo Cycling Team) third. Sally Mowbray (Apollo Cycling Team) was second at one point but dropped back to fourth. Tessa Corrigan (Island Wheelers) was fifth.

The Under-10s used the same course as the Under-8s but they had five laps to complete. Harvey Hume (Dunloy CC) led the boys’ race from start to finish. James Kavanagh (Lakeland) was only just behind at the finish. Séan McGahan (Square Wheels) was third with Jack Corey (Apollo Cycling Team) fourth and Toby Heywood (Un-Attached Ulster) fifth. Ríonach Campbell (Square Wheels) was the first girl home and would have been fourth overall. Zara Aiken (Banbridge CC) was second girl with Chloe Eagleson (Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club) third, Elianna Logan (Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club) fourth and Erin Silcock (Island Wheelers) fifth.

The Under-12s course was longer and they had eight laps to complete. Storming around his lap was Lewis Bell (Shelbourne/Orchard CC) who took the win. Josh Ruddell (Shelbourne/Orchard CC) was second with Logan McAreavey (Bellurgan Wheelers) third and Thomas Crymble (Apollo Cycling Team) fourth. Ruby Millar (Square Wheels) led the girls’ race for the first two laps but Pippa Ruddell (Shelbourne/Orchard CC) came through on lap three and held that position to the finish. Ruby was second with Eabha Connolly (Square Wheels) third and Ciara McCool (Square Wheels) fourth.

In the Under-14 boys’ race Daragh Quigley (Foyle CC) finished off his Ulster season with another win. Billy Lord (Breffni Wheelers) was second with Jack McGahan (Square Wheels) third and Nathan Baker (Breffni Wheelers) fourth after 3 laps.

Josh McClune (Team Madigan C.C.) has also had a great season and added the Under-16 Ulster title to his merits. Darragh Murphy (Rostrevor Mountain Bike Club) was second with Rory McCool (Square Wheels) completing the podium in third place.

Another rider having a great season of racing is Ava Baker (Breffni Wheelers) who won the Under-16 girls’ race. Aoife Craig (VC Glendale) was second with Aoife Kellett (Dromara Cycling Club) third.

There was a great battle at the front of the Women’s race between Elena Wallace (Harps CC) and Emer Heverin (All human/VeloRevolution Racing Team). Elena managed to hold onto the lead to take gold- her third year in a row lifting the Ulster title. Emer was second overall but lifted the gold medal for first junior. Rachel Newell (McConvey Cycles) was third overall, second senior women. Darcey Harkness (Dan Morrissey Pissei Cycling Team) was fourth overall and third senior woman.

The Masters podium was made up of Kathleen McCafferty (Dunloy CC), first, Laura Brown (Bangor City Bike Club), second and Margaret Kearney (Agivey Cycling Club) third.

James Armstrong (VC Glendale) led the Junior men’s race with Curtis McKee (Spellman-Dublin Port), last year’s Ulster champion, close behind on laps one and two, however Curtis retired due to injury on lap three. James went on to win the race over the five laps. Caleb McGreevy (VC Glendale) was second with visitor Roch Morgan third, Mark Molloy (Dunloy CC) fourth and David McClean (Dunloy CC) fifth. Ulster medals went to James, Caleb and Mark.

In the M50s race Barry Convery (Newry Wheelers CC) is continuing his strong season getting his second win in two weeks (Barry won the third round of the National Series in Limerick last weekend). In Dungannon Declan McEntee (Emyvale CC) was second with Jason Henry (Inspired Cycling) third, Peter Morrison (Velo Cafe Magasin) fourth and Niall James Murphy (Lakeland) fifth.

In the M60s race last year’s champion Kevin McDowell was back on the top step of the podium again this year. Fred Macsorley (Apollo Cycling Team) was second with race organiser Aidan Lafferty (Island Wheelers) third and Francis Quigley (Foyle CC) fourth.

In the Senior men’s race last year’s champion Darnell Moore (Team Caldwell Cycles) was leading at the end of lap one but had current national champion Dean Harvey (Martigues Sport Cyclisme) on his wheel. Dean took over the lead on lap two but dropped back on lap three due to mechanical issues. Darnell lead at the end of laps three and four but by lap five Dean was back on the front pulled away from the chasing Darnell to take the win.

David Montgomery (Spellman-Dublin Port) was third with Graham Boyd (McConvey Cycles) fourth and Travis Harkness (Lyon Sprint Evolution) fifth.

In the M40s race Darragh McCarter (Spellman-Dublin Port) lead from start to finish. Current national champion and Ulster champion over the last three years, Glenn Kinning (Kinning Cycles Cycling Club), had some bad luck on lap one with a puncture and could only give chase to Daragh. Barry Kellett (Dromara Cycling Club) was third with Glyn O’Brien fourth and Kevin Heywood (Killinchy Cycling Club) fifth.