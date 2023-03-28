Quinn making big impression on debut season with Tyrone

NOTHING beats the positive impact of three consecutive victories for Tyrone whose fortunes have been transformed to secure survival in Division One of the National League as they look ahead with real confidence to the Championship.

It was all looking bleak just a month ago when losses against Connacht sides, Roscommon, Galway and Mayo, were condemning them to a real battle against relegation. But now the Red Hands enter the provincial championship next month on the back of a trio of massive victories.

The win over Kerry, of course, provided the ideal boost before Monaghan were disposed of last weekend. But the win over Armagh on Sunday before an attendance of 12,000 is arguably especially important as they look ahead to the big challenges of 2023.

Corner back, Cormac Quinn, is enjoying his inaugural season as a regular start. He was in no doubt about the satisfaction from this win over Armagh by two points, and the impact of their fine finish to the top flight campaign.

“We played Armagh at U-15 straight up to senior level and you’re always guaranteed a battle against them. Every game has always come down to a point, and you know this was going to be a big tussle given the circumstances of the league,” said the Errigal Ciaran clubman.

“It’s great to get the win, and for me I’m just taking every game as it comes. Things have been going well so far and the task is now to stay focused.

“Everybody went out to win here and that’s three in a row for us. There was a rough start, and we’ve a three-week break now to the championship so it will be about trying to keep the momentum going and then see what happens in the championship.

“The game out there today wasn’t far away from what you can expect in the championship. I’ll be looking forward to getting going and seeing where things can take me.”

There was no doubting the determination of both teams to make their mark in this round seven clash. While Tyrone were in a slightly better position in the league table and could even have challenged for a final place if results had gone their way elsewhere, the result could not have been worse for Armagh, who are now relegated.

Suffice to say, though, that the intensity of this clash will be seen by both counties as the ideal preparation for the Ulster and All-Ireland knock-out series, and the prospect of them meeting again later in the season is a mouthwatering one indeed.

“We knew there was a chance of getting to the league final, so we were going out all guns blazing too. They were the same and the game had the championship intensity, especially with us being close neighbours and the rivalry it was inevitable that it was going to be a bit of a dogfight,” he added.

“That’s how it turned out and the three wins are very important in terms of our confidence. We knew we had the ability and even in those first three or four matches there were positives. The smallest things can make a big difference in the league and we just needed that bit of luck.

“At Tyrone level, this was a highlight because you always know that Armagh are going to bring a big crowd. Everywhere you looked there was a good attendance, and to experience that was good.”