Rangers bid to bounce back against Magheraveely

DEFENDING Fermanagh and Western champions Killen Rangers will be looking to get back on the horse this weekend when they face new boys Magheraveely at the Village Ground.

Rangers won a first ever F&W Mercer League title last season but kicked off their defence with a disappointing 3-2 defeat at neighbours Dergview Reserves.

Goals by Jonny Vennard, Freddy Mekangsakile and Warner Ballantyne secured the victory for the Darragh Park second string with Bobby Lee Sproule and Graham Young replying for Rangers.

Killen will host a Fermanagh side which picked up a point on the opening day against Beragh Swifts. Swifts led through a early Stephen Browne goal but Callum McGorman struck a 90th minute equaliser to earn the home side a share of the spoils.

Beragh will hope to build on the stalemate this weekend when they entertain Enniskillen Rangers, who opened their campaign with a scoreless draw against Ballinamallard United Reserves.

Elsewhere Lisbellaw United hosts Augher Stars, two teams who were defeated by Enniskillen Town United and NFC Kesh respectively on the opening day.

Dergview Reserves visit Strathroy Harps while the game of the day could be at Michael Connolly Park where Ryan Campbell’s Kesh host Tummery Athletic.

Athletic and Harps played out a 2-2 draw at Crawford’s Lane on match day one with goals by Nathan Sloan and Paul Lowe putting the Omagh visitors 2-0 up before Tummery hit back to earn a point, thanks to a strike by Martin Hughes and an own goal.

In Division Two Newtown United make the short journey to Castlederg United in a dress rehearsal for a forthcoming Irish Junior Cup tie while Mountfield travel to Irvinestown Wanderers, Mountjoy United visit Omagh Hospitals and Orchard Farm entertain Ardstraw.

Fixtures

Division 1: Beragh Sfts v Ekn Rangers, Killen Rgrs v Magheraveely, Lisbellaw United v Augher Stars, Kesh v Tummery Ath, Strathroy Hps v Dergview Res.

Division 2: Castlederg United v Newtown United; Irvinestown Wdrs v Mountfield; Orchard Fm v Ardstraw; Omagh Hos v Mountjoy United.

Division 3: Dunbreen Rvrs v Lisnarick; Ekn Rovers v Maguiresbridge; Ekn Galaxy v St Patrick’s.

