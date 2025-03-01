Red Hand hurlers to face promotion-chasing Down

THE Tyrone hurlers are facing into what is firmly expected to be another difficult clash in their Division Two National League campaign when they meet Down in round four at Ballycran on Sunday.

It will be a first meeting between the counties in more than two decades. Tyrone lost comprehensively on that occasion, and they will have to be on top form up to upset the odds against opponents who are in strong contention for promotion this year.

But Stephen McGarry and the players will undoubtedly take hope from Donegal’s big win over a fancied Kerry team last weekend. Although Tyrone’s north-west neighbours and rivals defeated them earlier in the campaign, the chance is there for them to cause an upset against the Mourne county.

Advertisement

Tyrone are still awaiting a win in this year’s league. But the team manager is content that they are progressing well and gaining in experience that he feels will be vital when the Christy Ring Cup begins.

“I’m proud of the way the players are performing this year so far. For many of them, this is their first season in senior hurling and a lot of them maybe didn’t get a lot of game-time for their clubs last year,” said Stephen McGarry.

“Some of the performances have been brilliant. They are all lads who are new to the panel, but the likes of Francie Hurson, Finn Corry, Aidan Woods and others have come in and did well.

“Obviously we’re disappointed to have lost our first games in the league. But we have always said that the league is being used to build a platform for the Christy Ring and I’m starting to see a squad being assembled.”

Nevertheless, there is no doubting the extent of the challenge facing the Red Hands. This Sunday’s game against Down is followed by a home match against the Kerry team defeated by Donegal last weekend and also an away tie against a Kildare team also with strong experience at a higher level of hurling.

“The teams that we’re playing this year have been in the Joe McDonagh Cup and have gained experience. But we’re also gaining experience everytime we go out. There’s no quick fix, and this will benefit us hugely going forward.

“We’ve never hidden the fact of playing against established counties like Kildare, Down and so on. We knew we were going to be up against it and we’re massive underdogs. But there’s a real togetherness and positives out of every game.”