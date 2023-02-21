Red Hand ladies no match for Armagh

Tyrone 1-7 Armagh 5-10

THERE was no doubt about the final outcome of this Division Two clash at Omagh on Sunday as Armagh eased through the gears, ran their bench and beat Tyrone by 15 points in the end.

At times, Tyrone did show some flashes of excellent play, but they can have little complaint on a day when Aimee Mackin hit 3-2.

Aoibhinn McHugh, Meabh Mallon, Caoime Magee and Caitlin Campbell impressed at times, Meabh Corrigan and Slaine McCarroll carried the ball well but, with several players out injured, they hadn’t the strength in depth that Armagh showed over the hour.

There was a welcome return to goals for Sinead McVey after long-term injury, while Emma Loane started for late withdrawal Niamh Hughes, whose absence was evident.

Next up for Tyrone is a must-win outing against Westmeath, with both Tipperary and Cavan to come.

Leading by eight points at the break, goals proving important for them, Armagh were very much in control. Credit to Tyrone, though, for the way they battled hard and kept themselves in touch, showing some good passages of play albeit at times hesitant with their final touch.

The visitors stormed into an early lead with points from Blathin and Aimee Mackin and a well -taken goal from Aoife McCoy who ghosted in at the back post on six minutes.

Eve Lavery was denied by a superb McVey save and Mackin added another point before Tyrone broke their duck on 17 minutes, Grainne Rafferty dropping over a fine point from distance after good build-up play.

The impressive McHugh teed up Aoife Horisk for a second point as Tyrone came more and more into the contest. Some good ball through the middle from Emma Jane Gervin and McHugh opened things up, but Armagh were back in control on 20 minutes.

First Niamh Coleman pointed on the run and Aimee Mackin steered home a penalty after winning the spot kick herself. Then, combining with the quick hands of Kelly Mallon and Emily Druse, she slipped home a third Armagh goal.

As the half drew to a close, Mallon and Meave Lennon added Orchard points.

Tyrone did finish the half well. McCaffrey pointed and, a minute after coming on for the injured Rebecca Barker, Nicole Murphy reacted well to snatch a goal after McCarroll’s snapshot was well-saved by Mathers.

It was Armagh who got off to a good start after the break, Mackin and Catherine Marley pointing, adding to the woes of Tyrone, who had Eimear Quinn yellow-carded early on.

In a low-scoring third quarter McHugh tagged on the hosts’ only point. They did go close too, McCaffrey firing wide of Mathers’ goal, but it was Armagh who missed several chances, Mackin off-cue with frees.

Mallon and McHugh worked a defence-splitting move that produced a great save by the keeper to deny McHugh. But it was a clinical Mackin again who hit a fourth goal after a tidy turnover.

Tyrone substitute Aoife McGahan did rock up with a brace of points in the closing minutes although Armagh finished strong.

Niamh Reel and the very good Lauren McConville both combined to put McCoy in for number five as Coleman and Reel wrapped up the scoring with late points.

A comprehensive win in the end, then, for unbeaten Armagh as Tyrone find themselves with just three points and games running out.