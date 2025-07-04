Red Hand Masters down the Dubs

TYRONE claimed a crucial group victory over their rivals Dublin on a scoreline of 0-14 to 0-9 on Saturday afternoon to keep alive their hopes of a fifth All-Ireland final in as many years.

The Red Hands showed immense resilience in Lacken to edge a titantic tussle against a Dublin side that could call upon a number of well-known faces like Bernard Brogan and Mark Vaughan.

Tyrone got the scoring underway with points from Michael Anderson, Shane McCann and Barry Collins before Dublin got their account up and running with a brace from Vaughan.

With the Tyrone defence working extremely hard to repel the Dublin attacks, the team had enough in the locker to carry a two-point lead into the second-half.

Anderson struck two points at the start of the second-half either side of a Vaughan free, and then Tyrone made their move with three unanswered ponits from Mark Donnelly, Damian Kelly and the hugely influential Conor Gormley.

Brogan responded with a free but Tyrone’s defence was generally on top and that was the platform for the team’s impressive counter-attacks, Martin Taggart, Shane McCann and Anderson all finding the target to ensure a hard-earned five-point victory.

Next up, Tyrone will play Antrim in their final group stage match.