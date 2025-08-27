Red Hand Masters keep 5 in-a-row dream alive

ALL-IRELAND OVER-4OS TOURNAMENT

Tyrone 3-11 Dublin 0-10

TYRONE Masters are on the verge of a historic five-in-a-row after overcoming Dublin with a superb performance in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final showdown at Kingspan Breffni.

Advertisement

A blockbuster clash was anticipated between two big rivals, but Tyrone laid the platform for a comprehensive victory with a hugely convincing first-half performance.

The Red Hands got the show on the road with an early point from midfielder Johnny O’Neil seconds after the throw-in, then the legendary Stephen O’Neill found the net after a probing ball was misjudged by the Dublin goalkeeper.

Michael Anderson made it 1-2 to no score before Dublin belatedly got their account up and running through a Bernard Brogan free.

That score didn’t affect Tyrone’s momentum, however, with Stephen O’Neill curling over an exquisite score with the outside of his left boot, while the Red Hand defence was in imperious form down the other end of the pitch.

The sides traded scores, including a Mark Donnelly point, before Tyrone got their second goal of the day, Barry Daly palming the ball home after a sublime team move.

Further points from Mark Donnelly and Barry Collins put the defending champions in a commanding position at half-time and there was no let up after the break with Stephen O’Neill adding two more points to his tally.

Two unanswered points kept the Dubs just about in contention, but Tyrone regained total control of the contest when O’Neill dispatched a penalty after Martin Grimes was fouled.

Advertisement

After that the rest of the game was more or less a procession, and now Tyrone will wait to see who awaits in the final with a replay in store in the other All-Ireland semi-final after Donegal and Sligo played out a draw.