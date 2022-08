IN another bumper-filled edition of our weekly Red Hand GAA Podcast, hosted by Paddy Hunter, we look ahead to the Tyrone Club Championships now that the venues and dates have been published.

Ryan McMenamin is interviewed about the progress of defending O’Neill Cup champions Dromore; Eugene Bradley and Conor Gormley react to the Tyrone Masters reaching another All-Ireland Final; while Alan Rodgers discusses club developments in Dregish, Clonoe and Donaghmore.