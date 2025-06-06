BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Red Hand Podcast: The next step for Tyrone Minors

  • 6 June 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 6 June 2025
Our trio of ‘experts’ Alan Rodgers, Barry O’Donnell and Niall Gartland discuss all the latest GAA action in Tyrone. We also speak to Tyrone Minor manager, Gerard Donnelly, and defender, Thomas Meenan, ahead of their All-Ireland Quarter Final against Cork.

