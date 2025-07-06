Red Hands grab Thomas Markham Cup for ninth time

WHAT a day for the Tyrone Minors who are celebrating with the Thomas Markham Cup following a famous last gasp victory over Kerry in the All-Ireland Final.

Team captain, Padraig Donaghy, received the famous trophy from GAA President, Jarlath Burns, surrounded by his teammates and amidst the cheers of thousands of fans.

Tyrone grabbed the title on a final scoreline of 1-16 to 1-15 after a classic clash in the decider at Newbridge.

The Red Hands displayed great resolve to come back from four points in arrears midway through the second half to secure the victory by that one solitary point.

Those final stages were tense, exciting and dramatic. Just as the game came to the boil, Kerry went into a 1-13 to 0-12 lead and seemed to be beginning a surge to the title.

Elliot Kerr bravely denied Ben Kelliher a second goal, and the omens looked bad for the Red Hands when Eoin Long came agonisingly close to hitting the net only to see his shot rebound back off the post.

But the game wasn’t over yet. Long reduced the deficit to two points as Tyrone steadied themselves.

Then came the turning point. A foul on Matthew F Daly resulted in a penalty. Up stepped Peter Colton and he crashed the ball to the net. Suddenly Tyrone moved from being at the brink of defeat to one point ahead.

Two points edged Kerry ahead again, but the surge in those final minutes saw the Red Hands make their mark in magnificent fashion.

First, Peter Colton brought the teams level, and then his clubmate Diarmuid Martin broke clear and calmly slotted the ball over the bar.

Tyrone led 1-16 to 1-15, and there was time for one more moment as Vincent Gormley turned over possession just as the final whistle confirmed Tyrone’s title.