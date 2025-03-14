Red Hands Minor girls ease past Erne in Ulster opener

Fermanagh 0-2 Tyrone 2-22

TYRONE ran out comfortable winners over Fermanagh at the Bawnacre in Irvinestown last weekend in the opening game of the Ulster Ladies Minor Championship.

It was a case of getting the first points on board in the group as well as being able to give players game time for manager Jarleth Loughran.

This Group Two opener saw Tyrone dominate throughout with an assured and focused display and even when they ran their bench the visitors maintained a high level of performance, something which pleased Loughran.

“ Our performance was good and all the girls got game time. The quality of performance never dropped when we changed the team. We had a variety of scores from all over the pitch and we were creative. It was a positive start,” admitted the Kildress clubman.

Tyrone pressed from the start with Catherine Moohan and Amy Sheehy among the points while at the back and at midfield they were always assured. Captain Emma McCrossan and Mariana Loughran controlled that central sector before the Red Hands made changes with substitute Lucy McCullagh tagging on a goal.

Tyrone have a break now ahead of their second game against Derry on March 23rd which provides an opportunity to regroup and refocus. The Oakleafers lost to Championship favourites Cavan at the weekend.

Meanwhile Tyrone Under-16s continue their campaign with a trip to Down on Sunday on the back of an opening win at home to Antrim while the Under-14s face Derry and Donegal on Saturday.