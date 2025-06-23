Red Hands Minors hold firm against the Rossies

Tyrone 2-12 Roscommon 1-8

THE unbeaten run continues. Tyrone minors haven’t lost a single, solitary match since their journey began with an Ulster Minor league opening-day win over Derry in the middle of March and now – following Sunday’s victory over Roscommon at a rain-sodden Breffni Park – they find themselves on the cusp of the biggest prize of the lot, the All-Ireland Championship title.

It was a testing day out in some respects – the ball was like a bar of soap and as a matter of speaking Roscommon gave it plenty of welly – but ultimately Tyrone had too much in the locker and have booked their spot in All-Ireland final day in a fortnight’s time.

Advertisement

If the game hinged on any particular moment, it was Tyrone’s ruthlessly issued reposte to a Roscommon goal late in the first-half.

The Red Hands quelled the Rossies rising in a matter of minutes, striking for 2-1 without reply, and while the game wasn’t completely put to bed until late in proceedings, it never really looked like anything other than a Tyrone victory was in the pipeline.

Indeed, Roscommon only mustered a miserly three points after the break, which let’s face it, was never going to be enough, and that’s a testament to the unyielding efforts of all who played their part in yesterday’s victory.

The first-half was played in mercurial weather conditions – lashing rain punctuated by periods of relative calm – and Tyrone opened the scoring in the very first minute when Eoin Long stroked over from the flank following good work from Thomas Meenan and Joel Kerr.

But it soon became apparent that the Rossies weren’t going to be overawed by the Red Hand challenge, following suit with points of their own from Luke Shally and John Price.

Tyrone were coming under a fair degree of pressure in the middle but they hit back with two scores from Darren McAnespie – the first a fisted effort from an acute effort, the second a thumping two-pointer.

But again, Roscommon were going rightly and responded with a brace much to the delight of their vocal support. Tyrone looked a little bit unsteady and needed some inspiration, which was provided by James Mulgrew moments after his teammate Aodhan Quinn had done very well to stay on his feet after shipping a heavy challenge.

Advertisement

For a spell, Tyrone found themselves in the ascendancy – at least in the possession stakes. They were winning plenty of ball in the middle and making all the right shapes, but a scattering of wides (six wayward efforts in the first 20 minutes) meant they struggled to translate their good work into scores.

It was the Connacht Champions who next troubled the scoreboard, a second of the day from late inclusion Seamie Carthy, and then they almost raised the roof when half-back Seamus Hussey belted the ball unceremoniously to the net after a Tyrone attack had broken down in the 26th minute.

But if anything, it only served to enliven the Red Hands. Within roughly 30 seconds, Joel Kerr pounced to level matters, getting his hands on the loose ball and firing to the net. Next up, James Mulgrew lofted over his second of the day, Kerr again involved.

And then, another goal; Peter Colton playing an incisive one-two with Aodan Quinn to set up a 2-6 to 1-5 lead at the interval. Roscommon had coughed up 2-1 without replay in a few short minutes and the overall complexion of the game had shifted very much in Tyrone’s favour heading into the second-half.

Peter Colton, growing in prominence, won a free which was duly converted by Pearse McDonald though a subsequent goal chance came to nought in a frantic opening spell to the second-half.

There were unforced errors at both ends, though the greasy sod was undoubtedly a factor in the various spillages. Long converted a free before Roscommon got their first point in a full 15 minutes after a foul saw Thomas Meenan black carded in the 41st minute.

Tyrone still led by 2-8 to 1-6 at that juncture and just needed to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Aodhan Quinn did extremely well to convert before Joel Kerr was granted a deserved penalty after he rampaged through and was tripped by the Rossies’ net-minder, who was sent to the sidelines.

Kerr stepped up but his shot was smothered by Dean Casey, an outfield player who had deputised for the black-carded goalkeeper.

And it wasn’t over yet – a re-energised Roscommon got the next two scores of the game, leaving only four points between the teams heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

A nervy finale was potentially in store, though Long gave Tyrone some breathing space after a hard-earned point. Then another, this time from Thomas Meenan, who had re-entered the fray. Down the other end, defenders like Ciaran McCrystal and Elliott Kerr were keeping a tight lid on things and Tyrone moved into a seven-point when Farley did the needful.

With 57 minutes gone, the game was as good as over. It was going to take a minor miracle for Roscommon to mount a comeback and Tyrone were looking increasingly comfortable.

It was all over bar the shouting and Tyrone cruised over the finish line to book their spot in the All-Ireland final; job’s a good ‘un and there’s one more box to tick…

Scorers

Tyrone: Peter Colton and Joel Kerr (1-0) each, Eoin Long (0-3 0-2f), Darren McAnespie (0-3, 1 2pt), James Mulgrew (0-2), Aodhan Quinn, Thomas Meenan and Cathal Farley (0-1 each), Pearse McDonald (0-1f)

Roscommon: Seamus Hussey (1-0), Luke Shally (0-3), Dean Casey (0-2, 0-1f), Seamie Carthy (0-2), John Price (0-1)

Teams

Tyrone: Ronan Donnelly, Elliott Kerr, Padraig Goodman, Ciaran McCrystal, Aodhan Quinn, James Daly, Thomas Meenan, James Mulgrew, Padraig Donaghy, Darren McAnespie, Peter Colton, Cathal Farley, Joel Kerr, Eoin Long, Pearse McDonald. Subs: Vincent Gormley for McDonald, Matthew F Daly for Kerr, Michael Mullin for Meenan, Diarmuid Martin for Colton.

Roscommon: Cian Trimble, Conor Tighe, Diarmuid O’Higgins, Seamus Carthy, Seamus Hussey, Tadgh Rogers, James Cassidy, Alex Oates, Sam Hannon, Christopher Feerick, Dara Curran, Luke Shally, John Price, Shay McGuinness, Pearse McDonald. Subs: Adam Killian for Hussey, Marc Shally for Cassidy, Tadgh Fallon for Feerick.