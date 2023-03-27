Red Hands relegate Armagh after high-scoring affair in Omagh

TYRONE 0-18 ARMAGH 0-16

MANY old ghosts from a disappointing season last year were firmly laid to rest as a rejuvenated Tyrone finished their National League campaign on a high with a derby win on Sunday that provides the perfect boost.

Armagh’s desire to make a mark was clear right from the start. They required a point from this derby tussle to secure their top flight survival, and early points from Conor Turbitt settled them following a tentative beginning from the two teams.

Tyrone responded courtesy of Darren McCurry and Peter Harte, his score coming after a good inter-change with Joe Oguz. But those opening stages produced no clear indication of how things would subsequently develop.

Points from Conor Turbitt and Niall Grimley gave the Orchard county a 0-5 to 0-3 lead by the 19th minute. They were being well served by Aidan Forker, Jarl Og Burns and Ciaran Mackin as they sought to prise open the resolute Red Hand defence.

But the home team finally found their stride. Evidence of their attacking threat was clear when Michael McKernan cut through before placing Conn Kilpatrick. His shot went over for a point that could so easily have been a goal.

Moments later Peter Harte equalised to leave the score 0-5 each, and Tyrone maintained their momentum subsequently as well. Ronan McNamee intercepted an Armagh counter-attack and placed Darren McCurry who fired over to leave them ahead for the first time.

While Armagh did level courtesy of Conor Turbitt, Tyrone were finding their form. The calm approach of Mattie Donnelly, Frank Burns and Joe Oguz was seeing creating chances and the narrow lead was soon restored when Darragh Canavan picked up a breaking ball to score.

The corner forward was again to the fore as half-time approached. Another interception, this time from Darren McCurry, saw him place Canavan and he raced through with Conn Kilpatrick on hand for help. However, Canavan went alone, only to see his shot for goal brilliantly saved by Arnmagh goalie, Ethan Rafferty.

So, the closeness of the exchanges was maintained. Aidan Forker had raced through to register a brilliant score, but it was advantage Tyrone at half-time as Conn Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry combined for the later to leave them 0-8 to 0-7 ahead.

Monaghan’s half-time advantage against Mayo heaped the pressure on Armagh as they retreated to the changing-rooms at the interval break. However, it was Tyrone who emerged on the resumption with a far greater level of intensity.

They wasted little time in establishing control. Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy led the way at midfield, as the link play of Conor Meyler, Peter Harte and Joe Oguz worked well in creating good attacking opportunities.

Points in quick succession highlighted Tyrone’s energy, teamwork and vision. First Ronan McNamee raced forward on his first start of the year to fire over. Then Mattie Donnelly capitalised on great work from Conor Meyler to fire over. Now they were 0-10 to 0-8 ahead, and looking capable of extending that advantage.

It was a tie which was finally living up to the pre-match expectations. As word from Castlebar filtered through that Monaghan were challenging strongly against Mayo, the pressure on Armagh gradually mounted. Perhaps that was one reason why their next scores were greeted with such enthusiasm from both their players and fans.

Greg McCabe, Stefan Campbell and Rory Grugan upped the tempo. Points from Stefan Campbell, Conor Turbitt and Aidan Forker brought them level, as the second half continued in a real whirlwind of action.

This game was becoming an exciting shoot-out, and swapped points between Peter Harte for Tyrone and Stefan Campbell for Armagh further enhanced the excitement. Time and again, the Red Hands edged ahead, only to be pegged back almost immediately.

The teams were level 11 times over the course of almost 80 minutes, and there was little indication of how things would eventually turn out as the tie entered the final quarter. Darren McCurry’s pointed free was cancelled out by Rory Grugan, likewise when substitute Michael McGleenan made it 0-13 to 0-12 for Tyrone and then Callum Comiskey equalised.

It was all developing perfectly. Jarly Og Burns won a poor Tyrone clearance and set up Stefan Campbell who put Armagh ahead. At this stage, the general consensus was that the Orchard county were capable and on course to gain the draw or more that they needed for survival.

But suddenly Tyrone found a new energy. The closing stages saw them outscore their opponents by 0-5 to 0-2 to secure the win. More importantly, the efforts of Conn Kilpatrick, Frank Burns, Mattie Donnelly and Joe Oguz in retaining possession and then working through for scores proved absolutely crucial.

Padraig Hampsey brought them level, and then Darren McCurry made it 0-15 to 0-14. Tyrone were in no mood to let things slip now, and were in pole position when Conn Kilpatrick ran through to put two points between the teams.

The impressive Stefan Campbell did reduce the deficit for Armagh, but they struggled against the resolute opposition defence. As the minutes ebbed away, their attacking became increasingly desparate. However, Tyrone hit them on the counter-attack and the late scores courtesy of Darren McCurry and Ronan McNamee provided them with the vital breathing space to emerge with the win.

Teams & Scorers

Tyrone

Benny Gallen, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee (0-2), Cormac Quinn, Conor Meyler, Padraig Hampsey (0-1), Peter Harte (0-3), Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick (0-2), Frank Burns, Kieran McGeary, Joe Oguz, Darren McCurry (0-,5 frees), Mattie Donnelly (0-1), Darragh Canavan (0-1). Subs used:David Mulgrew for K McGeary (47), Michael McGleenan (0-1) for D Canavan (48), Niall Sludden for P Harte (40).

Armagh

Ethan Rafferty, Barry McCambridge, Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker (0-2), Ciaran Mackin, Greg McCabe, Jarly Og Burns, Niall Grimley (0-1), Callum Comiskey (0-1), Stefan Campbell (0-4), Rory Grugan (0-1), Jemar Hall (0-1), Conor Turbitt (0-5,2 frees), Andrew Murnin, Jason Duffy. Subs used: Aidan Nugent for A Murnin (26), Tiernan Kelly for J Duffy (48), Justin Kiernan (0-1) for J Hall (63), Ciaran McConville for C Comiskey (72).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)