FOUR new inductees have been enrolled in the Beragh Red Knights Cu Chulainn awards scheme, which was held at a special function in their clubrooms at the weekend.

It’s the second year of the prestigious annual awards for those from Beragh who have made outstanding contributions to gaelic games and culture.

Former Beragh and Tyrone player, Liam McGrath, the organiser of the Ciste Gael fundraising initiative within the club and member of the club’s 1950 Minor team which reached the Tyrone Co Final, Mick McCartan, Maggie Donnelly, who has washed the Red Knights jerseys for 30 years and ex-groundsman, Brendan Owens, are each honoured.

Advertisement

They received special certificates and the specially commissioned Cu Chulainn medal, at the well-attended event in the Beragh Community Hub.

Speaking at the event, Red Knights chairman, Brian McCartan, said the awards were now an integral and important part of the club.

“This prestigious accolade is aimed at recognising those who have given distinguished service to gaelic games and culture in the Beragh area,” he said.

Mr McCartan also paid tribute to the late Frank Rodgers, who was in 2022 the first recipient of a Cu Chulainn Award.

“Frank’s efforts over many decades of involvement in the GAA in Beragh as a player, club secretary for 25 years and a Trustee were deservedly recognised at the inaugural Cuchullain awards last year,” he told the club’s Annual General meeting.

“Without his efforts, the GAA in Beragh would quite simply not be where it is today and we continue to miss his presence and advice.”