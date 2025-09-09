Red Knights’ revival seals dramatic draw with Drumquin

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Beragh 1-18 Drumquin 1-18

A CLASSIC clash of two halves finished in dramatic fashion as an equaliser with the very last kick of the match saw Beragh claim a draw on Sunday at Ballinamullan which had appeared beyond them for long periods earlier.

It was all looking like a comprehensive victory for the Wolfe Tones when they led by 1-11 to 0-4 early on the resumption. But the Red Knights fought back during what was an immensely exciting finale.

Beragh hit the front by 1-17 to 1-16 courtesy of Oisin Donnelly right at the end of normal time. Sean McDonagh responded with a brilliant two-point score, before Conor Owens ensured a second chance for both sides with the very last kick.

It was probably the fairest result based on the final quarter. However, there was no doubting Drumquin’s dominance throughout most of the tie, as they raced into a commanding lead with a display of real energy, commitment and score-taking.

Swapped points between Finnen Patterson and Oisin Donnelly for Beragh settled the two teams in the opening minutes. But Oisin Gormley put Drumquin ahead and, while Donnelly came close to grabbing a goal soon after, that was as good as it got for the Red Knights during the first half.

Instead, Drumquin forged ahead in brilliant fashion. Ronan Strain and Finucane Glackin gained a foothold at midfield, while the movement of Oisin Gormley, Matty McDermott and Sean McDonagh created attacking space for them to utilise.

The second quarter saw them grab the initiative. Oisin McMenamin put them 0-3 to 0-2 ahead, and then the goal transformed their challenge. It came in the 17th minute when Sean McDonagh fired home in brilliant fashion after winning possession from an Eoin Skelton shot.

Then, Sean McDonagh came into his own in the forwards. He registered two well-taken points before Oisin Gormley fired over a two-pointer to leave them seven

ahead.

They finished the half well too when Gormley left them enjoying a fully deserved 1-8 to 0-3 lead at the interval.

Urgent action was required from Beragh to stem the tide on the resumption. Conor Owens boosted their total, but things got much worse before they got better.

It wasn’t long before Drumquin maintained the momentum that had seen them being so effective in that first half. Sean McDonagh added a pointed free, as Oisin Gormley registered a second two-pointer of the match.

Suddenly, though, Beragh began to make inroads. Cathal Owens, Oran Treacey and Johnny Woods began to win more possession around midfield. Points from Oisin Donnelly and Conor Owens gave them some hope, but their challenge was enlivened by a goal approaching the 12th minute of the second half.

Conor Owens and Jack Campbell combined to set up Oisin Donnelly who made no mistake with a great shot to the net. Moments later Conor Owens and Jack Campbell added points and there was just between them entering the final quarter.

It was 1-11 to 1-10 when Conor Owens added a point and now it was Drumquin who were under pressure. However, the Wolfe Tones made their mark and two consecutive two-pointers from Stephen Gormley and Sean McDonagh, and a further point from him put them five ahead again.

Beragh now needed a response and the introduction of Paddy McCann and Darragh McKenna combined with the red card dismissal of Drumquin’s Stephen Gormley changed the dynamic once again.

Those moments heralded the start of a really dramatic finale. Seven points in a row courtesy of Oisin Donnelly, Conor Owens and Darragh put the Red Knights 1-17 to 1-16 ahead, as the Sean McDonagh’s two pointer and then the Conor Owens equaliser ensured that the teams will now have to play it all again.

Scorers

Beragh: Oisin Donnelly (1-6), Conor Owens (0-8 7f), Martin Rodgers (0-1), Jack Campbell (0-1), Darragh McKenna (0-1), Sean McCann (0-1)

Drumquin: Sean McDonagh (1-8, 2tp), Oisin Gormley (0-6,2tp), Stephen Gormley (0-2,tp), Finnen Patterson (0-1), Oisin McMenamin (0-1)

Teams

Beragh: Jonathan Owens, Matthew McCartan, Fiachra Donnelly, Tiernan McCrystal, Seamus Grant, Cathal Owens, Sean McCann, Johnny Woods, Paddy Meenagh, Ben McSorley, Oran Treacey, Matthew McSorley, Martin Rodgers, Oisin Donnelly, Conor Owens. Subs: Jack Campbell for P Meenagh 31, Paddy McCann for M McSorley 47, Darragh McKenna for T McCrystal 52.

Drumquin: Enda Gormley, Oisin McMenamin, Paul Sheridan, Stephen Gormley, Eoin Skelton, Daniel Patterson, Oisin Rogers, Finucane Glackin, Ronan Strain, Cormac Donnelly, Oisin Gormley, Matty McDermott, Padraic Rodgers, Sean McDonagh, Finnan Patterson. Subs: Caolan Gormley for F Patterson 12, Cathain Colton for O Rogers 45, Frankie McGlynn for C Gormley 51.

Referee: Michael Kelly, Urney.