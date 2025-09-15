Reds edge out Clarkes in a classic shootout

TYRONE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Trillick 0-23 Dungannon 1-16

A FINAL flourish in the closing stages of this closely contested first round tie saw Trillick seal their place in the quarter finals with four points to spare over Dungannon at Carrickmore on Saturday night.

Late points from Lee Brennan and James Garrity sealed victory for the Reds. They will now progress to the quarter finals, while a Clarkes side which contributed so much to this clash were left rueing their misfortune.

All the expectations for a classic encounter were realised in this exciting first round clash. Both teams entered the tie with high expectations of progressing, and the tie didn’t disappoint in terms of its intensity, quality football and outstanding scoretaking.

Perfect conditions at Pairc Naomh Colmcille in Carrickmore added to the sense of occasion before a bumper attendance. It wasn’t long either before the drama began, continuing right throughout an intriguing opening period.

A total of 25 scores during those opening 31 minutes perfectly reflects the standard. Trillick led by 0-14 to 0-11 at half-time, but this was an evenly contested clash during which the two teams enjoyed good spells of dominance.

Seanie O’Donnell opened the scoring before Padraig McNulty came agonisingly close to grabbing a goal in the fourth minute. Swapped points between Paul Donaghy and Ryan Gray helped the two sides to settle, and they were level on three occasions during the first quarter.

A number of players excelled. Dalaigh Jones drove forward with purpose, while Paul Donaghy and Patrick Quinn won great possession for the Clarkes. At the other end, Trillick made light of the absence of Rory Brennan and Richie Donnelly, as Ciaran Daly, Liam Gray and Seanie O’Donnell all impressed.

Points from Ciaran Daly and Liam Corry edged Trillick into what was to prove a shortlived advantage. But it was Dungannon who subsequently forged ahead temporarily as the half progressed. Three points, including a two-point free courtesy of Paul Donaghy brought them level. Then Dalaigh Jones fired over an inspiring two pointer from play that left them 0-7 to 0-5 ahead.

Swapped points between Seanie O’Donnell for Trillick and Patrick Quinn for Dungannon maintaind the status qup. Quinn’s shot was well saved by Joe Maguire in the Trillick goals, rebounding over the bar.

Trillick, though, were beginning to take control.

They were winning possession around the midfield area and finding space up front. Lee Brennan, Liam Gray and Liam Corry all fired over to leave them 0-9 to 0-8 ahead.

The Clarkes equalised, but it was the Reds who enjoyed the better of the exchanges before the interval. Lee Brennan, with a point and then a two-pointer, and James Garrity left the score 0-14 to 0-11 at half-time, but with all to play for on the resumption.

Dungannon emerged for the second half intent on turning things around and they delivered in style for long periods as the tie ticked towards its conclusion.

Just three minutes had elapsed when Lorcan Mallon smashed the ball to the net after good work from Paul Donaghy. That brought the teams level, and the Clarkes soon went in front thanks to Donaghy and James Quinn.

But they came under pressure too in the defence where some great interceptions thwarted Trillick’s ambitions. Conall Devlin, Ben Gormley and David Walsh all made important interceptions to deny the west Tyrone side good goal chances.

Still, though, there remained little between the teams. Liam Gray brought them level in the 11th minute and, while scores courtesy of Paul Donaghy and James Quinn, edged Dungannon ahead, there was some controversy when a two-pointer from Ciaran Daly was awarded by referee, Sean Hurson.

Padraig McNulty cleared off the line for the Clarkes, while they came desperately close to adding a second goal. A great run through by Ryan Jones saw his shot rebound off the crossboar.

That let-off inspired Trillick and they eventually possessed the greater attacking edge and composure in those closing stages. Paul Donaghy edged Dungannon ahead by 1-16 to 0-18 with nine minutes remaining. Amazingly, that was to prove the final score of the game for the Clarkes.

Instead, Liam Gray and Ciaran Daly at midfield forced a number of turnovers and the space available to them up front was effectively utilised. A two-point free from Lee Brennan made the score 0-20 to 1-16, James Garrity took a pass from Mattie Donnelly to extend their lead and the outcome was decided right at the finish when Lee Brennan added another two-pointer.

Scorers

Trillick: Lee Brennan 0-8 2x2ptf, 1x2pt, 1f, Ciaran Daly 0-4 2x2pt, James Garrity 0-3, Seanie O’Donnell 0-2, Liam Gray 0-2, Liam Corry 0-2, Ryan Gray 0-1, Mattie Donnelly 0-1.

Dungannon: Paul Donaghy 0-9 2x2ptf, 1f, 1’45, James Quinn 0-4, Lorcan Mallon 1-0, Dalaigh Jones 0-2 1x2pt, Patrick Quinn 0-1.

Teams

Trillick: Joe Maguire, Damian Kelly, Peter McCaughey, Stephen O’Donnell, Colm Garrity, Liam Corry, Michael Gallagher, Liam Gray, Ciaran Daly, Ryan Gray, Matthew Donnelly, Charlie Donnelly, James Garrity, Lee Brennan, Seanie O’Donnell. Subs: Ritchie Donnelly for C Donnelly 47, Daley Tunney for M Donnelly 57, M Donnelly for D Tunney 60, Simon Garrity for L Corry 63, D Tunney for R Donnelly 64.

Dungannon: Daire Martin, Ben Gormley, David Walsh, Conall Devlin, Colm Corrigan, Dalaigh Jones, Ryan Jones, Padraig McNulty, Kevin Barker, Leo Hughes, Lorcan Mallon, Matthew Quinn, Patrick Quinn, James Quinn, Paul Donaghy. Subs – James Morgan for P Quinn 51, Patrick McKearney for R Jones 54, Sean Molloy for C Corrigan 54, Conor Kennedy for K Barker 59.

Referee: Sean Hurson, Galbally