Reds Gormley loves being a Tyrone ‘Master’

FIFTEEN years ago Niall Gormley was part of the Tyrone panel that denied Kerry three in a row All Ireland titles and on Saturday the Red Hands come up against the same County only this time they are the side hoping to create history.

Niall hit 1-2 in their convincing win over Dublin in the semi-final and he continued his good run of form with 0-4 in the Tyrone Division One Reserve Final as Trillick lost out by the minimum margin to Donaghmore.

This is his first year involved with the Masters and he is really enjoying the experience with a squad that is captained by his cousin Aidan Brady from Clonoe.

“I am really enjoying the experience playing alongside boys that you would have played against at club football over the years,” said Niall.

“Not that you don’t get on with them but that first trip to London was brilliant. You just enjoyed the craic with them and the bonding. Nobody takes anybody too serious and there was plenty of slagging but once the football started it was a different story.

“The first trip over to London came on the back of just one training session and to be honest it was tight going in the first half. You think that you are going over there to hammer them but there was very little in it at halftime and it sort of opened your eyes a wee bit to the standard at this level.

“Our football and fitness ability has no doubt stood to us in the second half of games and has gone a long way towards us reaching the All Ireland Final.”

Treble chasing Tyrone are bidding for three in a row and they go into this weekend’s decider on the back of an impressive victory over Dublin in the last four.

“In the first twenty minutes it was still only 0-2 to 0-0 to us,” he said.

“People look at the final scoreline and say that it was easy but I have told people in those early stages it was as tough a game as you would want. They had a goal chance early on when it was nearly easier to score than miss.

“We said that at halftime that it would only take one goal to take Dublin back into the game and get their tails up so we needed to keep our heads down and continue to work hard. We missed a number of chances in the first half and we talked about sharpening that up as well as the defence nearly saved us.

“It’s a very strong squad. There are a number of lads who may not have played County football back in the day but they were always brilliant club players and they have kept themselves in shape.

“Donegal was a very tough game for us. They were very good for a team that has only started out. They kept the ball fierce well and frustrated us but it meant that we had to come up with a different plan and we were able to do that and that has probably helped us in the long run because we have played well since that game.”

Kerry stand in their way of retaining the Masters title and Niall is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

“From talking to the boys that were involved this last two years they were saying that it’s nice to get somebody other than Dublin in the final but having said that it’s great to have another big team to play against,” he admitted.

“They no doubt will have an experienced squad of players at their disposal with the likes of Aidan O’Mahoney on board and they had a good semi final win over Galway. You know yourself when it comes to Kerry no matter what the grade is they are all naturally gifted.

“The management team put everything that they have into it but you need that. If that wasn’t the case it would end up a joke with boys not training and only half of the team turning up for matches and that there so at least we have a professional setup. Training is tough and you know that you are going to be put through your paces so at least it is worth the trip up to Garvaghey.

“It’s great for boys who maybe haven’t given up club football as it is something to strive for. At the end of the day it’s an All Ireland Final and days like that have to be cherished and its always an honour to wear the Tyrone jersey.”