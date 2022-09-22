Reds meet Dungannon in repeat of 2020 final

TRILLICK manager Nigel Seaney maintains that talk of revenge would represent a negative mindset for his charges to take into the Tyrone Senior Championship blockbuster opener against Dungannon tonight (Thurs) at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

The Reds and the Clarkes get action underway in the O’Neill Cup race this evening in a repeat of the 2020 decider which Dungannon so memorably won on a penalty shoot-out after the teams were locked together following extra-time.

The opportunity for atonement arises for Trillick in front of what is sure to be a huge crowd in Omagh but Seaney is keen to present a different narrative rather than the whole ‘repeat or revenge’ sound bite.

“That final will have no factor come next week. The bottom line is that was 2020 and that game took on a life of its own. The reality is that we were ahead but couldn’t control the key moments of the game.

“They stayed tooth and nail with us through extra-time and they won it fair and square on penalties. That is no bearing on this game whatsover. If you keep looking back at games it serves no purpose.

“This game will take on a life of its own and it’s all about how we react on the day.

“They are two good football teams so it should be a good game it’s fair to say.”

Trillick won the last of their eight Senior titles in 2019, under the managerial stewardship of Seaney, though give the talent in their midst, with the Donnelly, Brennan, Garrity and Gray sets of siblings,they may well feel that one or two other O’Neill Cups have slipped through their grasp over the past decade.

They have already secured a place in the 2022 Senior League Final and Seaney acknowledges that the mood is upbeat around Donnelly Park right now.

“The team is going alright and the boys are applying themselves well. We are coming in with a couple of wins on the trot so hopefully the form is good.

“Every game is a dogfight. There will always be periods of a game where you have to dig in and weather the storm. You have to make your period of control count in terms of scores.

“Every team in the league was fighting hard for points so the Championship will be highly competitive as always as all the teams will be sharp and up to speed.”

The Reds top four finish in Division One was all the more admirable given they had to field regularly without a host of key perfomers. Seaney though was philosophical about the various absentees they have had to contend with.

“All teams are going to have niggles at the end of a long and tough league programme so you hope the bit of time will give players time to get up to speed and shake things off. Touch wood we have no serious injuries but the bottom line is that you have to work your way through these things.”

Tonight’s opponents Dungannon have also been forced to adapt to some pivotal campaigners missing from their ranks. Among the most promonent is their victorious 2020 team captain Padraig McNulty, who faces a race against time to be fit. Seaney said that whatever fifteen they are pitted against will still represent a significant challenge.

“All you hear at this time of year is that this man is out or that man is out. We can’t control that.

“Whoever is on the field on the day will have to be matched up to. It’s knockout football so you are either in it or out of it.

“I have long said that they are a good side. They have mobile players who are good footballers. They have power where they need to have power.

When they get a bit of momentum going they will do a number on you. We know that to our cost.

“They beat us off the field in an Intermediate final and they did us in the Senior Final too a few years ago. We are well aware of them.”