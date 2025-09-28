Reds remain in the hunt as Pomeroy come close to shock

Trillick…1-13

Pomeroy….1-11

By Alan Rodgers

Advertisement

ONE inch was all that saved Trillick’s O’Neill Cup title ambitions for 2025 as they held out for victory deep in added time as Pomeroy came agonisingly close to recording a shock victory in this quarter final at Omagh on Friday night.

A great shot by Brendan Burns rattled the crossbar, denying the Plunketts the goal that would have seen them through instead. It was a bitterly disappointing finale for them, but Trillick held on to book their place in the semi-final.

The St Macartan’s will know that massive improvements are required as this year’s Tyrone senior championship reaches its climax in the coming weeks. Peter McGinnity and Richard Thornton, though, will be relieved to be still involved when their ambitions could so easily have been decisively dented in the closing moments here.

Any thoughts that this was going to be a one-sided affair in favour of the Reds were quickly dispelled at the start of what turned out to be an exciting encounter. Wind advantage in that first half provided Pomeroy with a timely boost of confidence and they were soon reaping the dividends.

Kieran McGeary orchestrated matters for the Plunketts. It was immediately clear that he was on top. Just minutes had elapsed when he registered a great two-pointer to get his team off to the desired start. Then, moments later he repeated the trick, this time from a free.

A 0-4 to no score lead after seven minutes was good for Pomeroy and worrying for the St Macartan’s. They missed the services of both brothers, Mattie and Ritchie Donnelly, and their combined influence was missed in that opening period.

Despite this, though, they still represented a formidable challenge despite playing against the wind. Rory Brennan showed determination and commitment at centre back, Liam Gray and Ciaran Daly were prominent at midfield and the forward pace of Lee Brennan, James Garrity and Charlie Donnelly was evident in attack.

Advertisement

Points from Lee Brennan and Ciaran Daly settled them, and they looked to have weathered that initial Pomeroy momentum. But then the opening goal of the game provided the underdogs with further impetus.

It came in the 11th minute when a ball across the danger area from Martin Coyle came off the crossbar to the waiting Brendan Burns. He palmed to the net to restore their healthy lead and leave them 1-4 to 0-2 ahead. Hugh McNamee added a point soon after, and there was no doubting their confidence at that stage.

However, things didn’t go exactly to plan subsequently. Trillick gradually began to gain a foothold, and points from Lee Brennan increased their total. They also breathed a sigh of relief when Michael Gallagher made a vital interception from Mickey McDonald to prevent a goal.

The Reds, though, finished the half in a floruish. Liam Gray and Lee Brennan added points, Simon Garrity came closer to getting a goal and half-time scoreline of 1-8 to 0-8 ensured that the issue was very much still in the balance for the second half.

All the indications appeared to point towards Trillick having sufficient reserves to make their advantages count on the resumption. Those seemed to be affirmed as well when they started that second half just as they’d completed the first. Scores courtesy of Simon Garrity and Lee Brennan reduced the deficit to the minimum. Then, Ciaran Daly fired over a brilliant two-point to put the Reds ahead by 0-12 to 1-8.

But Pomeroy were not overawed and certainly not prepared to sit back and watch as their opponents cruised to the victory. Instesd, Frank Burns, Kieran McGeary, Ronan Duffin and Ryan Loughran upped the pace again. Scores were vital and points in quick success from Ronan Duffin, Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns suddenly saw them go 1-11 to 0-12 ahead.

Now things were nicely heating up and, as the minutes ebbed away, it was increasingly apparent that this tie was going to go right to the wire. Liam Gray fired over for Trillick just before they got the ideal boost for the closing stages.

A goal from Nathan Farry saw him take full advantage of good work from James Garrity to score after a fine run by Liam Gray. Trillick now led by 1-13 to 1-11, and it was to prove to be the final score even though much of the drama was still to come.

Ronan Duffin received a black car for Pomeroy but they battled back impressively, but the equaliser that they sought just wouldn’t come. Brendan Burns came closest with that rasper of the crossbar deep in added time as Trillick held out for a narrow win.

The Scorers – Trillick – Lee Brennan 0-7 6f, Nathan Farry 1-0, Ciaran Daly 0-3 1x2pt, Simon Garrity 0-1.

Pomeroy – Kieran McGeary 0-7 1x2pt, 2x2ptf, Brendan Burns 1-0, Hugh McNamee 0-1, Jude Campbell0-1, Ronan Duffin 0-1, Frank Burns 0-1.

The Teams – Trillick – Joe Maguire, Damian Kelly, Peter McCaughey, Stephen McDonnell, Colm Garrity, Rory Brennan. Michael Gallagher, Liam Gray, Ciaran Daly, Ryan Gray, Seanie O’Donnell, Charlie Donnelly, James Garrity, Lee Brennan, Liam Corry.

Subs – Nathan Farry for R Gray 40, Daley Tunney for C Garrity 46, Daire Gallagher for R Brennan 50.

Pomeroy – John McCourt, Ryan Begley, Lorcan Kilpatrick, Mickey McDonald, Jude Campbell, Brendan Burns, Kevin Armstrong, Ryan Loughran, Frank Burns, Peter Rafferty, Kieran McGeary, Ronan Duffin, Martin Coyle, Hugh McNamee, Gavin Goodfellow.

Subs – Hugh J Cunningham for K Armstrong half-time, Peter McGoldrick for H McNamee 45, Ryan McCallan for G Goodfellow 57, Ronan McKenna for P Rafferty 57.