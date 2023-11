NEW and exciting targets are now opening up for Trillick as they prepare for a high profile Ulster Club semi-final boosted by their magnificent success in defeating former champions Crossmaglen on Saturday night.

Few outside Trillick gave the Tyrone champions much hope. But they defied the odds in brilliant fashion, and will be aiming to do likewise on a second occasion when they meet Monaghan champions, Scotstown in the last four.

Victory by five and the performance produced by the Reds has provided the perfect shot of confidence for Tyrone club football. For, their display was one of the best for years by the O’Neill Cup holders at provincial level.

Team manager, Jody Gormley, is under no illusions about what lies ahead for them. However, he was also quick to praise the players, and express his satisfaction at their win and his belief in their ability to build on the momentum created by their success.

“We have worked very hard this season and at no stage against Crossmaglen did we lose our composure and that’s a big thing for this team,” said the former Reds and Tyrone star. In the second half we moved the ball a bit faster and that made a great difference. Every game has been a step up for us so far and we’re just happy to be in the next round.

“There is absolutely no doubt that we have the team to get into the next round and that’s where we’re at.

“In the first half there was maybe a bit of a hangover from the Tyrone championship and we had to get that out of our system. We didn’t play as well as we would have liked, but we were still only two points down and still in a good position.

“The game could have gone either way in the second half and I felt that we had a chance to look at Crossmaglen and realised that we needed to move the ball faster. We did that and I think it worked out well for us.”

Now Scotstown, who defeated former Ulster and All-Ireland champions, Kilcoo of Down in the quarter final yesterday (Sunday), will provide Trillick’s next opposition. But there’s no doubting that they will be keen to make another big mark.

“I don’t think we gain any more confidence than we have. This is an exceptional group of players who work hard on their game all the time. So, I think it’s a matter of seeing where we can make improvements and do that,” he added.

“ We have to remember that this team is still very young and the players are learning the trade as they go along. You could see in the crunch moments our boys showed composure and were able to get scores which was massive for us.”