TRILLICK were desperately unfortunate to lose out in an epic Ulster Senior Championship semi-final clash against Scotstown last weekend, but they have no time to lick their wounds as they look ahead to Sunday’s Division One semi-final clash against hosts Killyclogher.

Jody Gormley’s side are reigning Senior League champions so they’re only two games away from completing a memorable league and championship double with Carrickmore awaiting the victors of Sunday’s last-four clash in the final.

Trillick have been suitably battle-hardened by a series of mammoth championship tussles over the last number of months but by contast Killyclogher have had to take a backseat since their first-round Championship defeat to Errigal Ciaran more than two months ago.

St Mary’s haven’t played a competitive game since falling short in the Senior Championship curtain-raiser on September 20, something they’ll be particularly mindful of as they look ahead to this Sunday.

Kiaran Howe’s side had an exceptional league, finishing top of the table and only losing two matches across their campaign.

They can call upon players of the calibre of Mark Bradley, the three McCann brothers and the talented young Gavin Potter, but it’s still a big ask to get the better of a Trillick team that recently claimed their ninth ever Tyrone title before acquitting themselves well in the bearpit that is Ulster Senior Championship football – indeed, with a little more luck they could now be in the midst of preparing for an Ulster final against Glen.

So it’s fair to say that Trillick are favourites but it’ll be interesting to see how they respond to their extra-time defeat against Scotstown.

If they keep the show on the road it wouldn’t be surprising to see them complete a league and championship double but they still have two more hurdles to surmount if they’re to do so.